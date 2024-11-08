S. Korea posts $11.1 bil. current account surplus in Sept. on strong exports

동영상 고정 취소

According to the Bank of Korea's preliminary balance of payments statistics, the current account recorded a surplus of 11.1 billion dollars in September due to strong exports of semiconductors and mobile phones.



The surplus in the current account for September is the largest in three months since June and ranks third in history for the month of September.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!