Supreme Court to decide whether to proceed with divorce lawsuit between Chey Tae-won and Roh Soh-yeong

The divorce lawsuit between SK Chairman Chey Tae-won and Director of Art Center Na Roh Soh-yeong may be finalized as early as tomorrow (Nov.8).



The Supreme Court must decide by midnight tomorrow whether to proceed with a full hearing on the case, and if it decides not to, the appellate court's ruling will be confirmed as is.



Kim Tae-hoon reports.



[Report]



Chairman Chey Tae-won has been ordered to pay 1.3808 trillion won, or 10.63 billion USD, to Director Roh Soh-yeong as part of the property division due to their divorce.



This amount is the largest ever for property division in a divorce case, exceeding the first instance ruling by more than 20 times.



Chairman Chey has filed an appeal against this ruling.



[Chey Tae-won/SK Group Chairman: "I heard that there was a critical error regarding whether the stocks are subject to division and how much they should be."]



The Supreme Court must decide by midnight tomorrow whether to commence a full hearing.



If it dismisses the appeal without a hearing, the original ruling will be confirmed without the Supreme Court's review.



It is known that in divorce cases, the rate of dismissal without a hearing is around 80%.



However, the fact that the appellate court modified the ruling after the announcement could be a variable in this case.



An error in the calculation of the value of some stocks was discovered, and Chairman Chey's side argues that this is not a simple correction issue and is pursuing an appeal process.



The Supreme Court is reviewing whether the modification of the ruling was lawful, and if the appeal is dismissed tomorrow, there is a possibility that this issue will also be dismissed.



However, it is expected that it will be difficult to make a ruling on the main lawsuit before this outcome is reached, so there are predictions that a hearing will proceed.



Even if the Supreme Court begins a full hearing, it remains uncertain whether the outcome will change.



In response to Chairman Chey's appeal, Director Roh's side has requested that "being a corporate giant does not warrant special treatment" and asked for a judgment equivalent to a general divorce case.



The rate of the Supreme Court overturning divorce cases was less than 2% last year.



KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



