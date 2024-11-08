News 9

Supreme Court to decide whether to proceed with divorce lawsuit between Chey Tae-won and Roh Soh-yeong

입력 2024.11.08 (00:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The divorce lawsuit between SK Chairman Chey Tae-won and Director of Art Center Na Roh Soh-yeong may be finalized as early as tomorrow (Nov.8).

The Supreme Court must decide by midnight tomorrow whether to proceed with a full hearing on the case, and if it decides not to, the appellate court's ruling will be confirmed as is.

Kim Tae-hoon reports.

[Report]

Chairman Chey Tae-won has been ordered to pay 1.3808 trillion won, or 10.63 billion USD, to Director Roh Soh-yeong as part of the property division due to their divorce.

This amount is the largest ever for property division in a divorce case, exceeding the first instance ruling by more than 20 times.

Chairman Chey has filed an appeal against this ruling.

[Chey Tae-won/SK Group Chairman: "I heard that there was a critical error regarding whether the stocks are subject to division and how much they should be."]

The Supreme Court must decide by midnight tomorrow whether to commence a full hearing.

If it dismisses the appeal without a hearing, the original ruling will be confirmed without the Supreme Court's review.

It is known that in divorce cases, the rate of dismissal without a hearing is around 80%.

However, the fact that the appellate court modified the ruling after the announcement could be a variable in this case.

An error in the calculation of the value of some stocks was discovered, and Chairman Chey's side argues that this is not a simple correction issue and is pursuing an appeal process.

The Supreme Court is reviewing whether the modification of the ruling was lawful, and if the appeal is dismissed tomorrow, there is a possibility that this issue will also be dismissed.

However, it is expected that it will be difficult to make a ruling on the main lawsuit before this outcome is reached, so there are predictions that a hearing will proceed.

Even if the Supreme Court begins a full hearing, it remains uncertain whether the outcome will change.

In response to Chairman Chey's appeal, Director Roh's side has requested that "being a corporate giant does not warrant special treatment" and asked for a judgment equivalent to a general divorce case.

The rate of the Supreme Court overturning divorce cases was less than 2% last year.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Supreme Court to decide whether to proceed with divorce lawsuit between Chey Tae-won and Roh Soh-yeong
    • 입력 2024-11-08 00:44:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

The divorce lawsuit between SK Chairman Chey Tae-won and Director of Art Center Na Roh Soh-yeong may be finalized as early as tomorrow (Nov.8).

The Supreme Court must decide by midnight tomorrow whether to proceed with a full hearing on the case, and if it decides not to, the appellate court's ruling will be confirmed as is.

Kim Tae-hoon reports.

[Report]

Chairman Chey Tae-won has been ordered to pay 1.3808 trillion won, or 10.63 billion USD, to Director Roh Soh-yeong as part of the property division due to their divorce.

This amount is the largest ever for property division in a divorce case, exceeding the first instance ruling by more than 20 times.

Chairman Chey has filed an appeal against this ruling.

[Chey Tae-won/SK Group Chairman: "I heard that there was a critical error regarding whether the stocks are subject to division and how much they should be."]

The Supreme Court must decide by midnight tomorrow whether to commence a full hearing.

If it dismisses the appeal without a hearing, the original ruling will be confirmed without the Supreme Court's review.

It is known that in divorce cases, the rate of dismissal without a hearing is around 80%.

However, the fact that the appellate court modified the ruling after the announcement could be a variable in this case.

An error in the calculation of the value of some stocks was discovered, and Chairman Chey's side argues that this is not a simple correction issue and is pursuing an appeal process.

The Supreme Court is reviewing whether the modification of the ruling was lawful, and if the appeal is dismissed tomorrow, there is a possibility that this issue will also be dismissed.

However, it is expected that it will be difficult to make a ruling on the main lawsuit before this outcome is reached, so there are predictions that a hearing will proceed.

Even if the Supreme Court begins a full hearing, it remains uncertain whether the outcome will change.

In response to Chairman Chey's appeal, Director Roh's side has requested that "being a corporate giant does not warrant special treatment" and asked for a judgment equivalent to a general divorce case.

The rate of the Supreme Court overturning divorce cases was less than 2% last year.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
김태훈
김태훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“제 주변 일로 국민께 걱정…진심 어린 사과”

“제 주변 일로 국민께 걱정…진심 어린 사과”
“공천 개입 없었고, 여론조사 해 달라 한 적 없어”

“공천 개입 없었고, 여론조사 해 달라 한 적 없어”
명태균 내일 검찰 소환…<br>SNS 통해 “사죄한다”

명태균 내일 검찰 소환…SNS 통해 “사죄한다”
충성파로 채울 2기 내각…“대단한 천재” 머스크 기용설도

충성파로 채울 2기 내각…“대단한 천재” 머스크 기용설도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.