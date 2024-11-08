Seol Young-woo shines with first Champions League assist for Crvena zvezda

동영상 고정 취소

From being a son of Ulsan to now becoming a promising player for Serbia's Crvena zvezda, Seol Young-woo has recorded his first assist on the European Champions League stage.



Seol Young-woo pretends to attempt a pass and then breaks to the side.



Wow, while the defense's attention is focused on Seol Young-woo, Crvena zvezda scores the equalizer!



The joy is short-lived as Crvena zvezda realizes the gap in skill when they concede a flurry of goals to Barcelona's powerful offense.



Still, they couldn't let it end like this at home; Seol Young-woo's precise directional pass led to Milson's consolation goal, easing the disappointment.



