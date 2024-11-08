News 9

Former baseball player Choo Shin-soo reflects on retirement

입력 2024.11.08 (00:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Do you know the term "Chukangdaeyuop"?

It refers to the ranking of the best players in Korea: Choo Shin-soo, Kang Jung-ho, Lee Dae-ho, and Lee Seung-yuop.

Retired player Choo Shin-soo has shared his thoughts on "Chukangdaeyuop".

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

After the season, Choo Shin-soo held a retirement press conference with a shoulder brace on his right arm following surgery.

[Choo Shin-soo: "I am now 'former baseball player' Choo Shin-soo, transformed from a baseball player to an ordinary person. I want to sincerely thank the baseball fans who have supported me day and night."]

Among his numerous records, including being the first Asian to achieve 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases and hitting for the cycle, he cited winning the Korean Series as his best moment, but he was reserved about his future plans.

[Choo Shin-soo: "(As for being a manager) I think it's a position that carries a lot of burden. I am not prepared for that, so even if such an offer comes, I don't think I would take it."]

In particular, the so-called "Chukangdaeyuop"!

When fans ranked the best hitters as Choo Shin-soo, Kang Jung-ho, Lee Dae-ho, and Lee Seung-yuop, he humbly responded first and cleverly stated that Kang Jung-ho is not in second place.

[Choo Shin-soo: "I think it's right for my senior Lee Seung-yuop or Dae-ho to be at the top. Kang Jung-ho is a younger player I really like and take care of, but since it's a question for fun, I would say that having him in second place is a bit of a stretch. He is a good player, but his time playing in the U.S. was a bit short. Please take me out of this now. Really!"]

The young man who once ate bread soaked in tears in the minor leagues has returned to his roots in Korea as the best hitter, delivering a tearful final farewell.

Choo Shin-soo hopes to be remembered as a player who loved baseball and gave his best at every moment, despite struggling with injuries.

This is KBS News Ha Mu-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Former baseball player Choo Shin-soo reflects on retirement
    • 입력 2024-11-08 00:44:07
    News 9
[Anchor]

Do you know the term "Chukangdaeyuop"?

It refers to the ranking of the best players in Korea: Choo Shin-soo, Kang Jung-ho, Lee Dae-ho, and Lee Seung-yuop.

Retired player Choo Shin-soo has shared his thoughts on "Chukangdaeyuop".

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

After the season, Choo Shin-soo held a retirement press conference with a shoulder brace on his right arm following surgery.

[Choo Shin-soo: "I am now 'former baseball player' Choo Shin-soo, transformed from a baseball player to an ordinary person. I want to sincerely thank the baseball fans who have supported me day and night."]

Among his numerous records, including being the first Asian to achieve 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases and hitting for the cycle, he cited winning the Korean Series as his best moment, but he was reserved about his future plans.

[Choo Shin-soo: "(As for being a manager) I think it's a position that carries a lot of burden. I am not prepared for that, so even if such an offer comes, I don't think I would take it."]

In particular, the so-called "Chukangdaeyuop"!

When fans ranked the best hitters as Choo Shin-soo, Kang Jung-ho, Lee Dae-ho, and Lee Seung-yuop, he humbly responded first and cleverly stated that Kang Jung-ho is not in second place.

[Choo Shin-soo: "I think it's right for my senior Lee Seung-yuop or Dae-ho to be at the top. Kang Jung-ho is a younger player I really like and take care of, but since it's a question for fun, I would say that having him in second place is a bit of a stretch. He is a good player, but his time playing in the U.S. was a bit short. Please take me out of this now. Really!"]

The young man who once ate bread soaked in tears in the minor leagues has returned to his roots in Korea as the best hitter, delivering a tearful final farewell.

Choo Shin-soo hopes to be remembered as a player who loved baseball and gave his best at every moment, despite struggling with injuries.

This is KBS News Ha Mu-rim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“제 주변 일로 국민께 걱정…진심 어린 사과”

“제 주변 일로 국민께 걱정…진심 어린 사과”
“공천 개입 없었고, 여론조사 해 달라 한 적 없어”

“공천 개입 없었고, 여론조사 해 달라 한 적 없어”
명태균 내일 검찰 소환…<br>SNS 통해 “사죄한다”

명태균 내일 검찰 소환…SNS 통해 “사죄한다”
충성파로 채울 2기 내각…“대단한 천재” 머스크 기용설도

충성파로 채울 2기 내각…“대단한 천재” 머스크 기용설도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.