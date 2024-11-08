Former baseball player Choo Shin-soo reflects on retirement

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Do you know the term "Chukangdaeyuop"?



It refers to the ranking of the best players in Korea: Choo Shin-soo, Kang Jung-ho, Lee Dae-ho, and Lee Seung-yuop.



Retired player Choo Shin-soo has shared his thoughts on "Chukangdaeyuop".



Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.



[Report]



After the season, Choo Shin-soo held a retirement press conference with a shoulder brace on his right arm following surgery.



[Choo Shin-soo: "I am now 'former baseball player' Choo Shin-soo, transformed from a baseball player to an ordinary person. I want to sincerely thank the baseball fans who have supported me day and night."]



Among his numerous records, including being the first Asian to achieve 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases and hitting for the cycle, he cited winning the Korean Series as his best moment, but he was reserved about his future plans.



[Choo Shin-soo: "(As for being a manager) I think it's a position that carries a lot of burden. I am not prepared for that, so even if such an offer comes, I don't think I would take it."]



In particular, the so-called "Chukangdaeyuop"!



When fans ranked the best hitters as Choo Shin-soo, Kang Jung-ho, Lee Dae-ho, and Lee Seung-yuop , he humbly responded first and cleverly stated that Kang Jung-ho is not in second place.



[Choo Shin-soo: "I think it's right for my senior Lee Seung-yuop or Dae-ho to be at the top. Kang Jung-ho is a younger player I really like and take care of, but since it's a question for fun, I would say that having him in second place is a bit of a stretch. He is a good player, but his time playing in the U.S. was a bit short. Please take me out of this now. Really!"]



The young man who once ate bread soaked in tears in the minor leagues has returned to his roots in Korea as the best hitter, delivering a tearful final farewell.



Choo Shin-soo hopes to be remembered as a player who loved baseball and gave his best at every moment, despite struggling with injuries.



This is KBS News Ha Mu-rim.



