Fallen hero Kim Young-woong excluded from final roster due to injury

The next-generation left-handed slugger of Korean baseball

Samsung Lions's Kim Young-woong has unfortunately been excluded from the final roster for the Premier 12 as he could not recover from his injury.

Can you see Kim Do-yeong's face?

And next to him are Hong Chang-ki and Park Dong-won.

Here, the solid closer Kim Taek-yeon is smiling brightly, but no matter how hard I look, I can't find the face of Samsung Lions's hero, Kim Young-woong.

The final roster of 28 players has been announced, and the most notable point is that left-handed slugger Kim Young-woong from Samsung Lions has dropped out due to shoulder pain, but putting the disappointment behind, the national team will depart for the battleground tomorrow.

