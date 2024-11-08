Fallen hero Kim Young-woong excluded from final roster due to injury

동영상 고정 취소

The next-generation left-handed slugger of Korean baseball



Samsung Lions's Kim Young-woong has unfortunately been excluded from the final roster for the Premier 12 as he could not recover from his injury.



Can you see Kim Do-yeong's face?



And next to him are Hong Chang-ki and Park Dong-won.



Here, the solid closer Kim Taek-yeon is smiling brightly, but no matter how hard I look, I can't find the face of Samsung Lions's hero, Kim Young-woong.



The final roster of 28 players has been announced, and the most notable point is that left-handed slugger Kim Young-woong from Samsung Lions has dropped out due to shoulder pain, but putting the disappointment behind, the national team will depart for the battleground tomorrow.



