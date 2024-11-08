Korea Gas Corporation tops league with unstoppable ‘three guard’ lineup

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Korea Gas Corporation team in the professional basketball league is shaking up the early season standings with a six-game winning streak, currently sitting alone at the top.



They are showcasing "basketball without prejudice" on the court with their so-called "three guard" strategy, led by shorter players.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung has the story.



[Report]



The intense training resembles a real match, with the active movements of relatively shorter players standing out.



The guards are Kim Nak-hyeon, new transfer Chung Sung-woo, and Belangel, an Asian quota player from the Philippines.



Ace player Kim Nak-hyeon is 184 cm tall, while both Chung Sung-woo and Belangel are in the 170 cm range like myself.



In a professional basketball league where the average height exceeds 192 cm, the three players are creating a sensation with their "three guard" strategy, shaking up the court during crucial moments.



With relentless defense that suffocates opponents and high-precision outside shots that are hard to block even when anticipated, they have turned their height disadvantage into an advantage.



[Kim Nak-hyeon/Korea Gas Corporation Guard: "The three of us guards are working really hard every time we go in...."]



[Chung Sung-woo/Korea Gas Corporation Guard: "(Fans call us the little guard line?) I call us that too, and I think the cute image actually confuses the opponents...."]



Their strong teamwork is also impressive.



Under the guidance of coach Kang Hyuk, who emphasizes communication without shouting, all players, regardless of being starters or substitutes, are united as one.



Although there are no standout star players, the Korea Gas Corporation achieved a remarkable 17-point comeback victory against KT, which features the league's top player Heo Hoon, marking their sixth consecutive win, the most in team history.



[Kang Hyuk/Korea Gas Corporation Coach: "Could it be this good? During tough times, they push each other a little more, and I often think, 'Wow, can the atmosphere be this good?']



The enthusiasm of the Korea Gas Corporation, which has broken stereotypes, is heating up the professional basketball court early in the season.



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



