FC Anyang enjoys K League 2 championship as other teams continue battle for promotion

[Anchor]



FC Anyang, which has already secured promotion with its K League 2 championship, is enjoying the luxury of being a champion, while other teams are gearing up for a fierce promotion battle in the final round of destiny this weekend.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.



[Report]



Last weekend, FC Anyang celebrated their promotion to K League 1 with fans late into the night.



Sukhavati Anyang!



FC Anyang is now enjoying the luxury of being a champion, enough to cheer for other teams' promotion challenges.



[Ryu Byeong-hoon/FC Anyang Manager: "Since Director Lee Jang-kwan has always given me good advice, I hope Jeonnam Dragons can also be promtoed, and since I am a former player from Busan I Park, I have affection for that team, so I hope Busan can be promtoed as well..."]



However, unlike FC Anyang, the other teams in the second division are unable to let their guard down in this 'unprecedented' promotion competition.



There are two ways left for promotion challenges: either secure 2nd place to play directly against the 11th place team in the first division in a playoff, or finish between 3rd and 5th to go through their own playoff and then compete against the 10th place team in the first division for promotion.



Amidst fierce ranking competition, the current 2nd place team, Seoul E-Land, and 7th place Gimpo FC are holding onto their hopes for promotion.



In particular, Suwon Samsung, which faced a painful relegation last year, finds itself in an unprecedented situation where it has already played all 36 matches and is now waiting for the results of other teams.



Their current ranking is 4th.



The players are waiting, praying and hoping for a miracle.



[Byun Sung-hwan/Suwon Samsung Manager/Oct. 3: "We have done everything we can, and now it’s out of our hands. If the earnestness of many Suwon Samsung fans is conveyed well, we will have new hope and opportunities."]



Following FC Anyang, which team will smile after the fierce competition? This weekend, interest in the second division is as high as that in the first division.



This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



