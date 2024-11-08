News 9

FC Anyang enjoys K League 2 championship as other teams continue battle for promotion

입력 2024.11.08 (00:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

FC Anyang, which has already secured promotion with its K League 2 championship, is enjoying the luxury of being a champion, while other teams are gearing up for a fierce promotion battle in the final round of destiny this weekend.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Last weekend, FC Anyang celebrated their promotion to K League 1 with fans late into the night.

Sukhavati Anyang!

FC Anyang is now enjoying the luxury of being a champion, enough to cheer for other teams' promotion challenges.

[Ryu Byeong-hoon/FC Anyang Manager: "Since Director Lee Jang-kwan has always given me good advice, I hope Jeonnam Dragons can also be promtoed, and since I am a former player from Busan I Park, I have affection for that team, so I hope Busan can be promtoed as well..."]

However, unlike FC Anyang, the other teams in the second division are unable to let their guard down in this 'unprecedented' promotion competition.

There are two ways left for promotion challenges: either secure 2nd place to play directly against the 11th place team in the first division in a playoff, or finish between 3rd and 5th to go through their own playoff and then compete against the 10th place team in the first division for promotion.

Amidst fierce ranking competition, the current 2nd place team, Seoul E-Land, and 7th place Gimpo FC are holding onto their hopes for promotion.

In particular, Suwon Samsung, which faced a painful relegation last year, finds itself in an unprecedented situation where it has already played all 36 matches and is now waiting for the results of other teams.

Their current ranking is 4th.

The players are waiting, praying and hoping for a miracle.

[Byun Sung-hwan/Suwon Samsung Manager/Oct. 3: "We have done everything we can, and now it’s out of our hands. If the earnestness of many Suwon Samsung fans is conveyed well, we will have new hope and opportunities."]

Following FC Anyang, which team will smile after the fierce competition? This weekend, interest in the second division is as high as that in the first division.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • FC Anyang enjoys K League 2 championship as other teams continue battle for promotion
    • 입력 2024-11-08 00:44:08
    News 9
[Anchor]

FC Anyang, which has already secured promotion with its K League 2 championship, is enjoying the luxury of being a champion, while other teams are gearing up for a fierce promotion battle in the final round of destiny this weekend.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the story.

[Report]

Last weekend, FC Anyang celebrated their promotion to K League 1 with fans late into the night.

Sukhavati Anyang!

FC Anyang is now enjoying the luxury of being a champion, enough to cheer for other teams' promotion challenges.

[Ryu Byeong-hoon/FC Anyang Manager: "Since Director Lee Jang-kwan has always given me good advice, I hope Jeonnam Dragons can also be promtoed, and since I am a former player from Busan I Park, I have affection for that team, so I hope Busan can be promtoed as well..."]

However, unlike FC Anyang, the other teams in the second division are unable to let their guard down in this 'unprecedented' promotion competition.

There are two ways left for promotion challenges: either secure 2nd place to play directly against the 11th place team in the first division in a playoff, or finish between 3rd and 5th to go through their own playoff and then compete against the 10th place team in the first division for promotion.

Amidst fierce ranking competition, the current 2nd place team, Seoul E-Land, and 7th place Gimpo FC are holding onto their hopes for promotion.

In particular, Suwon Samsung, which faced a painful relegation last year, finds itself in an unprecedented situation where it has already played all 36 matches and is now waiting for the results of other teams.

Their current ranking is 4th.

The players are waiting, praying and hoping for a miracle.

[Byun Sung-hwan/Suwon Samsung Manager/Oct. 3: "We have done everything we can, and now it’s out of our hands. If the earnestness of many Suwon Samsung fans is conveyed well, we will have new hope and opportunities."]

Following FC Anyang, which team will smile after the fierce competition? This weekend, interest in the second division is as high as that in the first division.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

“제 주변 일로 국민께 걱정…진심 어린 사과”

“제 주변 일로 국민께 걱정…진심 어린 사과”
“공천 개입 없었고, 여론조사 해 달라 한 적 없어”

“공천 개입 없었고, 여론조사 해 달라 한 적 없어”
명태균 내일 검찰 소환…<br>SNS 통해 “사죄한다”

명태균 내일 검찰 소환…SNS 통해 “사죄한다”
충성파로 채울 2기 내각…“대단한 천재” 머스크 기용설도

충성파로 채울 2기 내각…“대단한 천재” 머스크 기용설도
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.