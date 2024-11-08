Shin Yu-bin advances to quarterfinals after thrilling full-set battle
Now, let's enjoy this rally.
This scene occurred at 15-15 in the fifth set.
It was an intense battle with 35 exchanges between Shin Yu-bin and her opponent, Adriana Diaz.
Unfortunately, it seemed like Shin Yu-bin might lose momentum after conceding a point here.
But it's not Shin Yu-bin if she gives up.
She quickly caught up and first reached the 20-point mark, raising her spirits with her signature cheer.
Then, as Diaz's match point shot went off the table, Shin Yu-bin's victory was confirmed.
With her arms raised high and a bright smile, Shin Yu-bin celebrated, and her thoughts on reaching the quarterfinals were very much like her.
["Thank you~~ "]
