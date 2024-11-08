Shin Yu-bin advances to quarterfinals after thrilling full-set battle

동영상 고정 취소

Paris Olympic bronze medalist, Shin Yu-bin, has advanced to the quarterfinals in women's singles at the WTT Champions Frankfurt tournament.



Now, let's enjoy this rally.



This scene occurred at 15-15 in the fifth set.



It was an intense battle with 35 exchanges between Shin Yu-bin and her opponent, Adriana Diaz.



Unfortunately, it seemed like Shin Yu-bin might lose momentum after conceding a point here.



But it's not Shin Yu-bin if she gives up.



She quickly caught up and first reached the 20-point mark, raising her spirits with her signature cheer.



Then, as Diaz's match point shot went off the table, Shin Yu-bin's victory was confirmed.



With her arms raised high and a bright smile, Shin Yu-bin celebrated, and her thoughts on reaching the quarterfinals were very much like her.



["Thank you~~ "]



