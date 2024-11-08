[News Today] YOON DENIES ALLEGATIONS ON BROKER

News Today

[LEAD]
In the press conference held yesterday, President Yoon Suk Yeol firmly denied meddling in candidate nominations and requesting polls from Myung Tae-kyun. He asserted his transparency, stating he has nothing to conceal.

[REPORT]
President Yoon Suk Yeol acknowledged that he communicated with power broker Myung Tae-kyun in the early days of the presidential primary.

Yoon Suk Yeol / President
I received calls not only from Myung but hundreds of people. Myung wasn't someone who opposed my election but was eager to help.

But Yoon said that as Myung talked about areas that overstepped his bounds, he cut off ties with him.

Yoon said a recently disclosed recorded phone call from one day before his inauguration was simply a congratulatory well-wishing call.

Yoon Suk Yeol / President
I haven't done anything inappropriate in regards to Myung Tae-kyun. I have nothing to hide.

As for first lady Kim Keon-hee, Yoon said that she did have contact with Myung several times after the inauguration but the conservation was mostly just ordinary in nature.

President Yoon also refuted allegations related to the broker one after another.

First, alleged interference in election candidate nomination.

Yoon said that before inauguration day, he was so busy with Cabinet formation and greeting diplomatic envoys that he had no time to look after by-election affairs.

Yoon Suk Yeol / President
I only spoke of principles, never mentioned anyone specific for nomination.

Regarding possible opinion poll rigging during the primary, Yoon said he never asked Myung to conduct a poll.

As for accusations that Myung was also involved in hosting a state industrial complex in Changwon, Yoon said the project is implemented openly by related agencies and provincial authorities.

Yoon Suk Yeol / President
If you want an apology such as “I'm sorry for telling Myung”, that can't be given because it's not the truth. It's slander.

President Yoon however did not answer questions about how he would respond if more recorded conservations with Myung were to be unveiled.

