[News Today] PROMOTING RICE CONSUMPTION IN ICHEON
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
In South Korea, annual rice consumption per person is under 60 kilograms, which is less than half a bowl daily. This is half the amount compared to 30 years ago. In response, Icheon is developing instant foods to promote local rice, working closely with the community.
[REPORT]
Soaked rice is boiled into a porridge, mixed with milk and ground in a blender.
After cooling and kneading the ingredients multiple times, chewy and light rice gelato is ready.
This cafe uses locally produced rice to craft its own gelato.
Chung Ho-young / Owner of rice gelato cafe
It's milk based, but it's also made with 20% rice. My family grows rice in Icheon, so I use some of it to make gelato.
Rice hot dogs made with rice grown in Icheon has been produced using automated equipment since last month.
The product is delivered to a highway resting area in Icheon.
About 50 tons of locally grown rice is expected to be consumed this way.
Hong Kwang-pyo / Icheon Brand Management Headquarters
We developed rice hot dogs to promote rice consumption by including it in foods preferred by children, young people.
The local government also participated in product development.
The reason it is so enthusiastic about rice processing is falling rice consumption.
About 50,000 tons of rice is produced anuually in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do Province, alone.
Although rice production largely depends on climate and amount of harvest, it has been on the rise recently because of improving cultivation techniques and rice varieties, whereas consumption keeps shrinking.
Kim Kyung-hee / Icheon Mayor
Our goal is to develop tasty food products using rice to bring it closer to the public, expand rice exports as well.
The decline in rice consumption is now inevitable as consumers' tastes keep changing.
That's why local governments are trying to come up with ways to stabilize rice farming and expand rice marketing.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] PROMOTING RICE CONSUMPTION IN ICHEON
-
- 입력 2024-11-08 16:24:36
- 수정2024-11-08 16:25:58
[LEAD]
In South Korea, annual rice consumption per person is under 60 kilograms, which is less than half a bowl daily. This is half the amount compared to 30 years ago. In response, Icheon is developing instant foods to promote local rice, working closely with the community.
[REPORT]
Soaked rice is boiled into a porridge, mixed with milk and ground in a blender.
After cooling and kneading the ingredients multiple times, chewy and light rice gelato is ready.
This cafe uses locally produced rice to craft its own gelato.
Chung Ho-young / Owner of rice gelato cafe
It's milk based, but it's also made with 20% rice. My family grows rice in Icheon, so I use some of it to make gelato.
Rice hot dogs made with rice grown in Icheon has been produced using automated equipment since last month.
The product is delivered to a highway resting area in Icheon.
About 50 tons of locally grown rice is expected to be consumed this way.
Hong Kwang-pyo / Icheon Brand Management Headquarters
We developed rice hot dogs to promote rice consumption by including it in foods preferred by children, young people.
The local government also participated in product development.
The reason it is so enthusiastic about rice processing is falling rice consumption.
About 50,000 tons of rice is produced anuually in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do Province, alone.
Although rice production largely depends on climate and amount of harvest, it has been on the rise recently because of improving cultivation techniques and rice varieties, whereas consumption keeps shrinking.
Kim Kyung-hee / Icheon Mayor
Our goal is to develop tasty food products using rice to bring it closer to the public, expand rice exports as well.
The decline in rice consumption is now inevitable as consumers' tastes keep changing.
That's why local governments are trying to come up with ways to stabilize rice farming and expand rice marketing.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.