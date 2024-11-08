[News Today] PROMOTING RICE CONSUMPTION IN ICHEON

입력 2024-11-08





[LEAD]

In South Korea, annual rice consumption per person is under 60 kilograms, which is less than half a bowl daily. This is half the amount compared to 30 years ago. In response, Icheon is developing instant foods to promote local rice, working closely with the community.



[REPORT]

Soaked rice is boiled into a porridge, mixed with milk and ground in a blender.



After cooling and kneading the ingredients multiple times, chewy and light rice gelato is ready.



This cafe uses locally produced rice to craft its own gelato.



Chung Ho-young / Owner of rice gelato cafe

It's milk based, but it's also made with 20% rice. My family grows rice in Icheon, so I use some of it to make gelato.



Rice hot dogs made with rice grown in Icheon has been produced using automated equipment since last month.



The product is delivered to a highway resting area in Icheon.



About 50 tons of locally grown rice is expected to be consumed this way.



Hong Kwang-pyo / Icheon Brand Management Headquarters

We developed rice hot dogs to promote rice consumption by including it in foods preferred by children, young people.



The local government also participated in product development.



The reason it is so enthusiastic about rice processing is falling rice consumption.



About 50,000 tons of rice is produced anuually in Icheon, Gyeonggi-do Province, alone.



Although rice production largely depends on climate and amount of harvest, it has been on the rise recently because of improving cultivation techniques and rice varieties, whereas consumption keeps shrinking.



Kim Kyung-hee / Icheon Mayor

Our goal is to develop tasty food products using rice to bring it closer to the public, expand rice exports as well.



The decline in rice consumption is now inevitable as consumers' tastes keep changing.

That's why local governments are trying to come up with ways to stabilize rice farming and expand rice marketing.