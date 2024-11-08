News Today

[News Today] FILM ‘HEAR ME’ REMAKE IN 14 YEARS

2024.11.08

[LEAD]
"Hear Me," the classic Taiwanese romance, returns in a remake after 14 years in Korea. The film features fresh talent actors in their 20s like Roh Yoon-seo, Hong Kyung, and Kim Min-ju. Here's our box-office news.

[REPORT]
Soundbytes:
Look at this load of crap. (You‘re a woman indeed.)

Yong-jun, a college graduate looking for his calling in life, delivers packed lunches to make a living. One day he meets Yeo-reum, a woman of his dreams.

Soundbytes: You got it! Congratulations!

The two first misunderstand each other because of impaired hearing. But later they grow close through sign language, receiving a lot of support from Yeo-reum's younger sister, Ga-eul.

Soundbytes: Do I also give you a hard time?

The lead roles are played by Hong Kyung, known for his true-to-life portrayal of a young man in the movie "Comment Army," and Roh Yoon-seo, who earned acclaim for her impressive acting in the TV series "Our Blues" and "Crash Course in Romance" that was unparalled for a rookie.

Hong Kyung / Role of Yong-jun
I learned how to get to know people, hear their stories, unravel their feelings, understand them genuinely.

Roh Yoon-seo / Role of Yeo-reum
Few movies show the beauty of sign language, which makes this movie especially unique. The silent background is very soothing, like ASMR.

Soundbytes: No lights in three days. It means something really serious has happened.

Super-typhoon Hinnamnor hits POSCO, the heart of Korea's manufacturing sector.

Soundbytes: What happens when 1,200 degree Celsius melted iron is mixed with cold water?

Oh Yun-hwa, a TV producer, goes undercover to find out the truth behind the disaster.

Half of the factory could be gone.

This disaster human drama depicts ordinary people trying to protect a steel mill from a devastating disaster.

