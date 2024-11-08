[News Today] FILM ‘HEAR ME’ REMAKE IN 14 YEARS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
"Hear Me," the classic Taiwanese romance, returns in a remake after 14 years in Korea. The film features fresh talent actors in their 20s like Roh Yoon-seo, Hong Kyung, and Kim Min-ju. Here's our box-office news.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes:
Look at this load of crap. (You‘re a woman indeed.)
Yong-jun, a college graduate looking for his calling in life, delivers packed lunches to make a living. One day he meets Yeo-reum, a woman of his dreams.
Soundbytes: You got it! Congratulations!
The two first misunderstand each other because of impaired hearing. But later they grow close through sign language, receiving a lot of support from Yeo-reum's younger sister, Ga-eul.
Soundbytes: Do I also give you a hard time?
The lead roles are played by Hong Kyung, known for his true-to-life portrayal of a young man in the movie "Comment Army," and Roh Yoon-seo, who earned acclaim for her impressive acting in the TV series "Our Blues" and "Crash Course in Romance" that was unparalled for a rookie.
Hong Kyung / Role of Yong-jun
I learned how to get to know people, hear their stories, unravel their feelings, understand them genuinely.
Roh Yoon-seo / Role of Yeo-reum
Few movies show the beauty of sign language, which makes this movie especially unique. The silent background is very soothing, like ASMR.
Soundbytes: No lights in three days. It means something really serious has happened.
Super-typhoon Hinnamnor hits POSCO, the heart of Korea's manufacturing sector.
Soundbytes: What happens when 1,200 degree Celsius melted iron is mixed with cold water?
Oh Yun-hwa, a TV producer, goes undercover to find out the truth behind the disaster.
Half of the factory could be gone.
This disaster human drama depicts ordinary people trying to protect a steel mill from a devastating disaster.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] FILM ‘HEAR ME’ REMAKE IN 14 YEARS
-
- 입력 2024-11-08 16:24:43
- 수정2024-11-08 16:26:08
[LEAD]
"Hear Me," the classic Taiwanese romance, returns in a remake after 14 years in Korea. The film features fresh talent actors in their 20s like Roh Yoon-seo, Hong Kyung, and Kim Min-ju. Here's our box-office news.
[REPORT]
Soundbytes:
Look at this load of crap. (You‘re a woman indeed.)
Yong-jun, a college graduate looking for his calling in life, delivers packed lunches to make a living. One day he meets Yeo-reum, a woman of his dreams.
Soundbytes: You got it! Congratulations!
The two first misunderstand each other because of impaired hearing. But later they grow close through sign language, receiving a lot of support from Yeo-reum's younger sister, Ga-eul.
Soundbytes: Do I also give you a hard time?
The lead roles are played by Hong Kyung, known for his true-to-life portrayal of a young man in the movie "Comment Army," and Roh Yoon-seo, who earned acclaim for her impressive acting in the TV series "Our Blues" and "Crash Course in Romance" that was unparalled for a rookie.
Hong Kyung / Role of Yong-jun
I learned how to get to know people, hear their stories, unravel their feelings, understand them genuinely.
Roh Yoon-seo / Role of Yeo-reum
Few movies show the beauty of sign language, which makes this movie especially unique. The silent background is very soothing, like ASMR.
Soundbytes: No lights in three days. It means something really serious has happened.
Super-typhoon Hinnamnor hits POSCO, the heart of Korea's manufacturing sector.
Soundbytes: What happens when 1,200 degree Celsius melted iron is mixed with cold water?
Oh Yun-hwa, a TV producer, goes undercover to find out the truth behind the disaster.
Half of the factory could be gone.
This disaster human drama depicts ordinary people trying to protect a steel mill from a devastating disaster.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.