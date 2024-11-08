[News Today] V'S DUET WITH BING CROSBY
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
We've got some happy news for all you BTS fans out there. BTS member V is to release a special duet with Bing Crosby for the Christmas season.
[REPORT]
BTS member V is releasing a special duet song.
His partner is the late legendary pop singer Bing Crosby, famous for his Christmas carol.
The duet will be produced by overlapping V's voice onto Crosby's song.
V's management agency said the K-pop star has reinterpreted Crosby's famed "White Christmas" and the new rendition will be unveiled to the world on December 6.
The agency noted that while numerous pop stars have remade the classic over the years..
It's the first time to be released in the form of a duet with the late singer.
The duet reportedly reflects V's admiration and respect of the American legend.
It's no secret V has been a long fan as he even once shared a cover of a Crosby song to his fans.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] V'S DUET WITH BING CROSBY
-
- 입력 2024-11-08 16:24:50
- 수정2024-11-08 16:26:21
[LEAD]
We've got some happy news for all you BTS fans out there. BTS member V is to release a special duet with Bing Crosby for the Christmas season.
[REPORT]
BTS member V is releasing a special duet song.
His partner is the late legendary pop singer Bing Crosby, famous for his Christmas carol.
The duet will be produced by overlapping V's voice onto Crosby's song.
V's management agency said the K-pop star has reinterpreted Crosby's famed "White Christmas" and the new rendition will be unveiled to the world on December 6.
The agency noted that while numerous pop stars have remade the classic over the years..
It's the first time to be released in the form of a duet with the late singer.
The duet reportedly reflects V's admiration and respect of the American legend.
It's no secret V has been a long fan as he even once shared a cover of a Crosby song to his fans.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.