[News Today] V'S DUET WITH BING CROSBY

We've got some happy news for all you BTS fans out there. BTS member V is to release a special duet with Bing Crosby for the Christmas season.

[LEAD][REPORT]BTS member V is releasing a special duet song.His partner is the late legendary pop singer Bing Crosby, famous for his Christmas carol.The duet will be produced by overlapping V's voice onto Crosby's song.V's management agency said the K-pop star has reinterpreted Crosby's famed "White Christmas" and the new rendition will be unveiled to the world on December 6.The agency noted that while numerous pop stars have remade the classic over the years..It's the first time to be released in the form of a duet with the late singer.The duet reportedly reflects V's admiration and respect of the American legend.It's no secret V has been a long fan as he even once shared a cover of a Crosby song to his fans.