[News Today] BYEON WOO-SEOK TOPS AD RANKING
[LEAD]
Actor Byeon Woo-seok has been chosen as the most beloved model in advertising for the month of November. News also came in about his generous donation. Here's more.
[REPORT]
Actor Byeon Woo-seok has been chosen as the most beloved model in advertising.
The heartthrob star has topped the Brand Reputation Index for the most favored advertising model in November tallied by
brikorea.com.
Using big data, the ranking measures the level of consumer interest.
Byeon has outpaced trot singer Lim Young-woong, who was number one last month to top the list for the very first time this month.
In recent days, there were also reports that Byeon donated 300 million won(USD 217,000) to Severance Hospital in Seoul to be used for child patients.
In the latest index, Lim ranked 2nd and actor Ma Dong-seok came in third.
K-pop girl group Blackpink, actor Cha Eun-woo and footballer Son Heung-min also ranked high.
