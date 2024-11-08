News 9

Sudden capsize of fishing boat prompts urgent rescue and investigation

입력 2024.11.08 (23:35)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It is reported that the sinking accident occurred so suddenly that it was only after the boat capsized that they realized an accident had happened.

Fortunately, they were able to be rescued by barely hanging onto the propeller that was exposed above the water.

The sailor who was rescued first went back into the sea to save his colleagues.

Reporter Kang Tak-kyun will deliver the urgent rescue process.

[Report]

The dark sea before dawn.

When a report of a fishing boat capsizing was received, the Coast Guard rescue team advanced through the rough waves.

By the time the Coast Guard received the accident report, the boat had already capsized and started to sink, with only the lower part of the propeller barely visible above the surface.

The crew members were precariously hanging onto this propeller, waiting for rescue.

The Coast Guard had not yet arrived at the scene.

Crew members from nearby vessels desperately threw life buoys and began rescue efforts.

[Park Seong-kyu/Sailor of nearby vessel: "All 12 people were at the back of the boat, and after rescuing those 12, we checked for any more survivors and found 2 more, but unfortunately, that was how it happened."]

41-year-old Lee, who was the navigator of the accident vessel, immediately went back to the accident area after receiving only a brief examination.

This was to assist in the rescue operation for his missing colleagues.

[Jwa Won-bong/Head of the Field Response Team, Jeju Seobu Fire Station: "He knew the vessel well, so he said he would go to the scene to help with the rescue activities, so he went to the site."]

At the time of the accident, the wave height was relatively low of within 2 meters, so the investigation is focusing on finding the cause of how the large fishing vessel lost its stability so quickly.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor has also begun an investigation into potential violations of the Serious Accident Punishment Act related to this sinking accident.

This is KBS News, Kang Tak-kyun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Sudden capsize of fishing boat prompts urgent rescue and investigation
    • 입력 2024-11-08 23:35:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

It is reported that the sinking accident occurred so suddenly that it was only after the boat capsized that they realized an accident had happened.

Fortunately, they were able to be rescued by barely hanging onto the propeller that was exposed above the water.

The sailor who was rescued first went back into the sea to save his colleagues.

Reporter Kang Tak-kyun will deliver the urgent rescue process.

[Report]

The dark sea before dawn.

When a report of a fishing boat capsizing was received, the Coast Guard rescue team advanced through the rough waves.

By the time the Coast Guard received the accident report, the boat had already capsized and started to sink, with only the lower part of the propeller barely visible above the surface.

The crew members were precariously hanging onto this propeller, waiting for rescue.

The Coast Guard had not yet arrived at the scene.

Crew members from nearby vessels desperately threw life buoys and began rescue efforts.

[Park Seong-kyu/Sailor of nearby vessel: "All 12 people were at the back of the boat, and after rescuing those 12, we checked for any more survivors and found 2 more, but unfortunately, that was how it happened."]

41-year-old Lee, who was the navigator of the accident vessel, immediately went back to the accident area after receiving only a brief examination.

This was to assist in the rescue operation for his missing colleagues.

[Jwa Won-bong/Head of the Field Response Team, Jeju Seobu Fire Station: "He knew the vessel well, so he said he would go to the scene to help with the rescue activities, so he went to the site."]

At the time of the accident, the wave height was relatively low of within 2 meters, so the investigation is focusing on finding the cause of how the large fishing vessel lost its stability so quickly.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor has also begun an investigation into potential violations of the Serious Accident Punishment Act related to this sinking accident.

This is KBS News, Kang Tak-kyun.
강탁균
강탁균 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

제주 해상서 어선 침몰…2명 사망·12명 실종

제주 해상서 어선 침몰…2명 사망·12명 실종
여론조사 비용…“대선조직 <br>활용 의혹”

여론조사 비용…“대선조직 활용 의혹”
김 여사 해외 순방 불참…<br>2부속실엔 접견 공간만

김 여사 해외 순방 불참…2부속실엔 접견 공간만
세 번째 ‘김 여사 특검법’ 법사위 통과…여, 강력 반발

세 번째 ‘김 여사 특검법’ 법사위 통과…여, 강력 반발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.