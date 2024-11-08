News 9

Key figure in candidate nomination scandal, Myung Tae-kyun summoned for questioning

[Anchor]

Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, a key figure in the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's interference in candidate nomination, appeared before the prosecution today (Nov.8).

Mr. Myung expressed that he feels ashamed and sorry, but denied the allegations, stating that he has never received even a single won.

Today's investigation ended earlier than scheduled due to Mr. Myung's health condition and is expected to resume tomorrow (Nov.9) morning.

This is reporter Lee Hyung-kwan.

[Report]

Mr. Myung Tae-kyun exits the prosecution building after eight hours of investigation.

[Myung Tae-kyun: "The mountain of lies created by Ms. Kang Hye-kyung will crumble one by one as the prosecution investigates."]

Mr. Myung, who appeared at the prosecution around 9:40 AM as a suspect in violation of the Political Funds Act, expressed that he feels ashamed of his reckless words and actions but strongly denied the allegations.

[Myung Tae-kyun: "If you look at the flow of money, this case will be resolved quickly... I have never received even a single won."]

Today's investigation concluded with the prosecution hearing Mr. Myung's stance on the main allegations.

Mr. Myung reportedly claimed that the 90 million won he received from former lawmaker Kim Young-sun was merely a repayment of money he lent to Ms. Kang, who was in charge of accounting for Kim.

Additionally, regarding the allegations of illegal presidential election polling related to the Future Korea Research Institute, he stated that he has no connection and submitted evidence such as registration documents and transcripts.

He also responded that he knows nothing about the allegations of receiving over 200 million won from local election candidates to use for polling expenses.

[Kim So-yeon/Attorney for Myung Tae-kyun: "There is nothing to expose, and there will never be, so please do not expect anything."]

Currently, the prosecution is reportedly considering a face-to-face investigation between Mr. Myung and Ms. Kang.

In response, Ms. Kang's attorney refuted Mr. Myung's claims, stating that they are absurd and urged not to harass the public interest whistleblower.

The prosecution plans to summon Mr. Myung again around 9:30 AM tomorrow (Nov.9).

This has been Lee Hyung-kwan from the Changwon District Prosecutors' Office for KBS News.

