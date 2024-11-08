News 9

Prosecution probes campaign funding of election meddling scandal

[Anchor]

One of the investigations the prosecution is conducting against Myung Tae-kyun is regarding the source of the funds used for the opinion polls conducted for President Yoon.

It has been confirmed that three local election candidates who partially covered these costs were executives in the presidential campaign organization led by former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.

Reporter Son Won-hyuk reports.

[Report]

Myung has been accused of conducting opinion polls for President Yoon Suk Yeol during the last presidential election and receiving Kim Young-sun's nomination in return.

At the end of last month, a recording of the president-elect's voice was also made public.

["I said, 'Since Kim Young-sun worked hard during the primary, give her that,' but there's a lot of talk in the party…"]

At that time, former lawmaker Kim Young-sun was the head of the Special Headquarters for Public Safety.

[Myung Tae-kyun/Oct. 3: "(Former lawmaker Kim Young-sun) was in charge of the Yoon Suk Yeol camp as the head of the Special Headquarters for Public Safety, creating an organization of over 10,000 nationwide."]

Myung claims that he contributed to Kim's appointment as head of the headquarters.

[Kim So-yeon/Attorney for Myung/Nov. 8: "Myung believes that he created this head position..."]

However, it has been confirmed that the three local election candidates who covered part of the presidential election polling costs were executives of this headquarters.

The total amount of money they provided was 260 million won, raising suspicions that Kim's organization financed the polling costs.

However, both Kim and Myung maintain that they have no connection with the polling agency, Future Korea Research Institute.

Additionally, one of the executives explained that it was for his own local election polling costs.

[Executive00 of the Special Headquarters for Public Safety of the presidential campaign/voice altered: "It was my own survey, and saying that I gave 32 million won is nonsense. I never gave that much. It was a million won, two million won, a few hundred thousand won."]

The prosecution has reportedly summoned these three individuals to investigate their collusion and the relationship between Kim and Myung.

This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.

