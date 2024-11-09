Ruling party leader expresses positive stance on president's press conference

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yesterday (11.7), there were no comments from the People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon about the presidential press conference, but today (11.8) he has expressed a generally positive stance.



He stated that what is important now is to implement specific and prompt actions, and he has started preparing for the appointment process of the special inspector.



Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.



[Report]



Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the ruling party, publicly called for reform and had a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol.



This morning, he expressed a generally positive stance regarding the president's press conference through social media.



He stated, "The president apologized for the current situation and promised the public regarding personnel reform, the suspension of activities of First Lady Kim Keon-hee, and the unconditional appointment of the special inspector."



Han further emphasized 'speed' and 'implementation.'



He stressed, "What is important now is to implement actions that are specific and prompt to meet the public sentiment."



He then reignited the push for the 'special inspector,' stating, "I have instructed the preparation of necessary procedures."



The general meeting to discuss the 'special inspector' issue is scheduled to be held before Nov. 14, when the Democratic Party is preparing to handle the 'Kim Keon-hee special investigation law.'



Regarding the president's press conference, there were various evaluations within the party, such as "it was insufficient by the standards of the public" and "we did our best."



[Kim Jae-sub/People Power Party Member/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': "I think it wasn't as much as the public expected."]



[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Member/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "During the specific Q&A session, various issues were raised, and along with some clarifications, there were apologies or such expressions at that time, right?"]



In the meantime, the People Power Party has launched an offensive against the Democratic Party.



They criticized the weekend rally organized by the Democratic Party as an unprecedented scene since the founding of the country, claiming it was an intimidation of the judiciary to prevent a guilty verdict against Representative Lee Jae-myung.



[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Representative Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party, who shake up the executive and judicial branches to cover up their own mistakes, will surely face judgment from the public and history."]



He criticized Representative Lee Jae-myung, asking whether he has ever acknowledged his own mistakes and apologized before discussing the president's sincerity.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!