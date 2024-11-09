News 9

Ruling party leader expresses positive stance on president's press conference

입력 2024.11.09 (00:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yesterday (11.7), there were no comments from the People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon about the presidential press conference, but today (11.8) he has expressed a generally positive stance.

He stated that what is important now is to implement specific and prompt actions, and he has started preparing for the appointment process of the special inspector.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.

[Report]

Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the ruling party, publicly called for reform and had a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This morning, he expressed a generally positive stance regarding the president's press conference through social media.

He stated, "The president apologized for the current situation and promised the public regarding personnel reform, the suspension of activities of First Lady Kim Keon-hee, and the unconditional appointment of the special inspector."

Han further emphasized 'speed' and 'implementation.'

He stressed, "What is important now is to implement actions that are specific and prompt to meet the public sentiment."

He then reignited the push for the 'special inspector,' stating, "I have instructed the preparation of necessary procedures."

The general meeting to discuss the 'special inspector' issue is scheduled to be held before Nov. 14, when the Democratic Party is preparing to handle the 'Kim Keon-hee special investigation law.'

Regarding the president's press conference, there were various evaluations within the party, such as "it was insufficient by the standards of the public" and "we did our best."

[Kim Jae-sub/People Power Party Member/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': "I think it wasn't as much as the public expected."]

[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Member/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "During the specific Q&A session, various issues were raised, and along with some clarifications, there were apologies or such expressions at that time, right?"]

In the meantime, the People Power Party has launched an offensive against the Democratic Party.

They criticized the weekend rally organized by the Democratic Party as an unprecedented scene since the founding of the country, claiming it was an intimidation of the judiciary to prevent a guilty verdict against Representative Lee Jae-myung.

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Representative Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party, who shake up the executive and judicial branches to cover up their own mistakes, will surely face judgment from the public and history."]

He criticized Representative Lee Jae-myung, asking whether he has ever acknowledged his own mistakes and apologized before discussing the president's sincerity.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ruling party leader expresses positive stance on president's press conference
    • 입력 2024-11-09 00:07:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yesterday (11.7), there were no comments from the People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon about the presidential press conference, but today (11.8) he has expressed a generally positive stance.

He stated that what is important now is to implement specific and prompt actions, and he has started preparing for the appointment process of the special inspector.

Reporter Lee Yoon-woo has the details.

[Report]

Han Dong-hoon, the leader of the ruling party, publicly called for reform and had a meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol.

This morning, he expressed a generally positive stance regarding the president's press conference through social media.

He stated, "The president apologized for the current situation and promised the public regarding personnel reform, the suspension of activities of First Lady Kim Keon-hee, and the unconditional appointment of the special inspector."

Han further emphasized 'speed' and 'implementation.'

He stressed, "What is important now is to implement actions that are specific and prompt to meet the public sentiment."

He then reignited the push for the 'special inspector,' stating, "I have instructed the preparation of necessary procedures."

The general meeting to discuss the 'special inspector' issue is scheduled to be held before Nov. 14, when the Democratic Party is preparing to handle the 'Kim Keon-hee special investigation law.'

Regarding the president's press conference, there were various evaluations within the party, such as "it was insufficient by the standards of the public" and "we did our best."

[Kim Jae-sub/People Power Party Member/KBS 1 Radio 'Intensive Current Affairs': "I think it wasn't as much as the public expected."]

[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Member/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "During the specific Q&A session, various issues were raised, and along with some clarifications, there were apologies or such expressions at that time, right?"]

In the meantime, the People Power Party has launched an offensive against the Democratic Party.

They criticized the weekend rally organized by the Democratic Party as an unprecedented scene since the founding of the country, claiming it was an intimidation of the judiciary to prevent a guilty verdict against Representative Lee Jae-myung.

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "Representative Lee Jae-myung and the Democratic Party, who shake up the executive and judicial branches to cover up their own mistakes, will surely face judgment from the public and history."]

He criticized Representative Lee Jae-myung, asking whether he has ever acknowledged his own mistakes and apologized before discussing the president's sincerity.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

제주 해상서 어선 침몰…2명 사망·12명 실종

제주 해상서 어선 침몰…2명 사망·12명 실종
여론조사 비용…“대선조직 <br>활용 의혹”

여론조사 비용…“대선조직 활용 의혹”
김 여사 해외 순방 불참…<br>2부속실엔 접견 공간만

김 여사 해외 순방 불참…2부속실엔 접견 공간만
세 번째 ‘김 여사 특검법’ 법사위 통과…여, 강력 반발

세 번째 ‘김 여사 특검법’ 법사위 통과…여, 강력 반발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.