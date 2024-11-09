First lady will not join president on upcoming overseas trip

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



First Lady Kim Keon-hee has decided not to accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol on his overseas trip scheduled for mid-November.



It appears that there will be no domestic activities for her until the end of the year.



Follow-up measures are being taken in response to President Yoon's press conference.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol had effectively accepted questions regarding the suspension of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's public activities.



[Yoon Suk Yeol/President: "It is true that activities that are not essential for national interest have been effectively suspended, and they will continue to be suspended in the future."]



Immediate follow-up actions were taken.



In line with the 'effective suspension of activities' policy announced by President Yoon, First Lady Kim has decided not to participate in the overseas trip scheduled for this month.



It has been reported that she will not engage in any domestic activities until the end of the year.



In the future, it is expected that she will only attend specific diplomatic events.



The First Lady's Office, which will manage Kim's schedule, has also begun its operations in earnest.



This office will consist only of staff workspaces and a reception room without a dedicated office for the First Lady, and it is reported that the scope of work will be significantly reduced compared to the past.



It is also known that President Yoon and First Lady Kim will soon replace their personal mobile phones.



This is intended to block communication with external figures such as Myung Tae-kyun and to change the way the President and First Lady communicate, which has raised concerns among the public.



Additionally, the presidential office is expected to expedite personnel verification for human resource renewal.



Kang Hoon, a former policy and public relations secretary who was identified as one of the seven members of the First Lady's circle, voluntarily withdrew his candidacy for the position of president of the Korea Tourism Organization, stating that he would become a stepping stone for national reform.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun reporting.



