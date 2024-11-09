News 9

First lady will not join president on upcoming overseas trip

입력 2024.11.09 (00:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

First Lady Kim Keon-hee has decided not to accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol on his overseas trip scheduled for mid-November.

It appears that there will be no domestic activities for her until the end of the year.

Follow-up measures are being taken in response to President Yoon's press conference.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol had effectively accepted questions regarding the suspension of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's public activities.

[Yoon Suk Yeol/President: "It is true that activities that are not essential for national interest have been effectively suspended, and they will continue to be suspended in the future."]

Immediate follow-up actions were taken.

In line with the 'effective suspension of activities' policy announced by President Yoon, First Lady Kim has decided not to participate in the overseas trip scheduled for this month.

It has been reported that she will not engage in any domestic activities until the end of the year.

In the future, it is expected that she will only attend specific diplomatic events.

The First Lady's Office, which will manage Kim's schedule, has also begun its operations in earnest.

This office will consist only of staff workspaces and a reception room without a dedicated office for the First Lady, and it is reported that the scope of work will be significantly reduced compared to the past.

It is also known that President Yoon and First Lady Kim will soon replace their personal mobile phones.

This is intended to block communication with external figures such as Myung Tae-kyun and to change the way the President and First Lady communicate, which has raised concerns among the public.

Additionally, the presidential office is expected to expedite personnel verification for human resource renewal.

Kang Hoon, a former policy and public relations secretary who was identified as one of the seven members of the First Lady's circle, voluntarily withdrew his candidacy for the position of president of the Korea Tourism Organization, stating that he would become a stepping stone for national reform.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • First lady will not join president on upcoming overseas trip
    • 입력 2024-11-09 00:07:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

First Lady Kim Keon-hee has decided not to accompany President Yoon Suk Yeol on his overseas trip scheduled for mid-November.

It appears that there will be no domestic activities for her until the end of the year.

Follow-up measures are being taken in response to President Yoon's press conference.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the details.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol had effectively accepted questions regarding the suspension of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's public activities.

[Yoon Suk Yeol/President: "It is true that activities that are not essential for national interest have been effectively suspended, and they will continue to be suspended in the future."]

Immediate follow-up actions were taken.

In line with the 'effective suspension of activities' policy announced by President Yoon, First Lady Kim has decided not to participate in the overseas trip scheduled for this month.

It has been reported that she will not engage in any domestic activities until the end of the year.

In the future, it is expected that she will only attend specific diplomatic events.

The First Lady's Office, which will manage Kim's schedule, has also begun its operations in earnest.

This office will consist only of staff workspaces and a reception room without a dedicated office for the First Lady, and it is reported that the scope of work will be significantly reduced compared to the past.

It is also known that President Yoon and First Lady Kim will soon replace their personal mobile phones.

This is intended to block communication with external figures such as Myung Tae-kyun and to change the way the President and First Lady communicate, which has raised concerns among the public.

Additionally, the presidential office is expected to expedite personnel verification for human resource renewal.

Kang Hoon, a former policy and public relations secretary who was identified as one of the seven members of the First Lady's circle, voluntarily withdrew his candidacy for the position of president of the Korea Tourism Organization, stating that he would become a stepping stone for national reform.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun reporting.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

제주 해상서 어선 침몰…2명 사망·12명 실종

제주 해상서 어선 침몰…2명 사망·12명 실종
여론조사 비용…“대선조직 <br>활용 의혹”

여론조사 비용…“대선조직 활용 의혹”
김 여사 해외 순방 불참…<br>2부속실엔 접견 공간만

김 여사 해외 순방 불참…2부속실엔 접견 공간만
세 번째 ‘김 여사 특검법’ 법사위 통과…여, 강력 반발

세 번째 ‘김 여사 특검법’ 법사위 통과…여, 강력 반발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.