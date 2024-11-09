Opposition to hold second rally outside; additional recordings of Myung Tae-kyun released

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party is intensifying its push for a special investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



Following last week, they are planning to hold another rally tomorrow (Nov. 9) to urge the acceptance of the special prosecutor law.



They have also released another phone recording of Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, raising suspicions that he attracted Mrs. Kim's attention through shamanism to intervene in state affairs.



Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



Following last weekend, the Democratic Party will hold a second outdoor rally around Seoul City Hall Station tomorrow to urge the processing of the special prosecutor law for Mrs. Kim Keon-hee.



At tomorrow's rally, four opposition parties, excluding the Reform Party, will also join in solidarity, marking a significant strengthening of the opposition's position.



The opposition has strongly criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol's statement yesterday (Nov.7), claiming it lacks sincerity, and calls for impeachment or resignation are expected to follow.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "(Through the statement), two things have become clear. First, President Yoon Suk Yeol is unqualified to be president. Second, the special investigation into Kim Keon-hee must be conducted."]



Prior to this, the Democratic Party also released additional recordings of a phone call between Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and an anonymous acquaintance.



In these recordings, Mr. Myung advised the presidential couple that they would die if they entered the Blue House, and mentioned that due to fortune-telling, Yoon Suk Yeol would win the election before the flowers bloom, but once they bloom, he would not be able to defeat Lee Jae-myung.



The Democratic Party raised suspicions that Mr. Myung may have intervened in the relocation of the presidential office based on this evidence.



[Noh Jong-myun/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "(Mr. Myung Tae-kyun) attracted Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's attention through shamanism... Furthermore, it is difficult to avoid the suspicion that shamanism has intervened in state affairs through the relationship between Mrs. Kim Keon-hee and Mr. Myung Tae-kyun."]



Initially, when releasing the recordings, the Democratic Party stated that the recording was made around April 2022, a month after the presidential election.



However, they later corrected this to "immediately after the presidential election" in a subsequent notice.



They also added that the exact date would be specified later for the protection of the informant.



President Yoon announced his pledge to relocate the presidential office on January 27, 2022, while he was a presidential candidate, and the official announcement of the relocation was made on March 20 of the same year, when he was the president-elect.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



