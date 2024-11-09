News 9

N. Korea attends UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review

입력 2024.11.09 (00:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

North Korea has attended a UN meeting that publicly reviews human rights issues for the first time in five years.

Many UN member states pointed out the dire human rights situation in the North and urged for the cessation of troop deployments, while Russia took a supportive stance.

Kim Kyung-jin reports.

[Report]

The 'Universal Periodic Review(UPR)' is conducted every four to five years on the UN stage to verify the human rights situation of member states.

In the UPR held after five years since 2019, North Korea claimed that the human rights of its citizens are sufficiently guaranteed.

[Jo Chol-su/North Korean Ambassador to Geneva: "During the last five years, the DPRK has made continued efforts for promotion and protection of human rights."]

However, out of 193 UN member states, 86 requested to speak, pointing out North Korea's horrific human rights situation.

Our government criticized the extreme militarization, effectively pointing to its troop deployments to Russia, as potentially leading to human rights violations.

[Yoon Seong-deok/Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Geneva: "Rectify the negative effects of extreme militarization, which repressed the fundamental rights, divert scarce resources away from its people toward the development of illicit WMDs."]

The United States recommended resolving the abduction issue, as well as the repeal of the so-called 'three major evil laws' enacted since 2020, including the Anti-Reactionary Ideology and Culture Law and the Pyongyang Cultural Language Protection Law.

[Julie Turner/U.S. State Department Special Envoy for North Korean Human Rights: "Facilitate reunification of divided families, including abductees, detainees, and unrepatriated POWs."]

Additionally, UN member states demanded the abolition of political prison camps, the guarantee of religious freedom, the cessation of forced labor, and the accession to international human rights treaties from North Korea.

In contrast, Russia defended North Korea's human rights situation.

[First Secretary of the Russian Mission to Geneva: "We note the satisfaction. The significant effect from the systemic measures by the North Korean government on promoting and protecting the rights and freedoms of vulnerable groups."]

China only provided a general recommendation to continue efforts to promote human rights.

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korea attends UN Human Rights Council's Universal Periodic Review
    • 입력 2024-11-09 00:07:02
    News 9
[Anchor]

North Korea has attended a UN meeting that publicly reviews human rights issues for the first time in five years.

Many UN member states pointed out the dire human rights situation in the North and urged for the cessation of troop deployments, while Russia took a supportive stance.

Kim Kyung-jin reports.

[Report]

The 'Universal Periodic Review(UPR)' is conducted every four to five years on the UN stage to verify the human rights situation of member states.

In the UPR held after five years since 2019, North Korea claimed that the human rights of its citizens are sufficiently guaranteed.

[Jo Chol-su/North Korean Ambassador to Geneva: "During the last five years, the DPRK has made continued efforts for promotion and protection of human rights."]

However, out of 193 UN member states, 86 requested to speak, pointing out North Korea's horrific human rights situation.

Our government criticized the extreme militarization, effectively pointing to its troop deployments to Russia, as potentially leading to human rights violations.

[Yoon Seong-deok/Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Geneva: "Rectify the negative effects of extreme militarization, which repressed the fundamental rights, divert scarce resources away from its people toward the development of illicit WMDs."]

The United States recommended resolving the abduction issue, as well as the repeal of the so-called 'three major evil laws' enacted since 2020, including the Anti-Reactionary Ideology and Culture Law and the Pyongyang Cultural Language Protection Law.

[Julie Turner/U.S. State Department Special Envoy for North Korean Human Rights: "Facilitate reunification of divided families, including abductees, detainees, and unrepatriated POWs."]

Additionally, UN member states demanded the abolition of political prison camps, the guarantee of religious freedom, the cessation of forced labor, and the accession to international human rights treaties from North Korea.

In contrast, Russia defended North Korea's human rights situation.

[First Secretary of the Russian Mission to Geneva: "We note the satisfaction. The significant effect from the systemic measures by the North Korean government on promoting and protecting the rights and freedoms of vulnerable groups."]

China only provided a general recommendation to continue efforts to promote human rights.

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.
김경진
김경진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

제주 해상서 어선 침몰…2명 사망·12명 실종

제주 해상서 어선 침몰…2명 사망·12명 실종
여론조사 비용…“대선조직 <br>활용 의혹”

여론조사 비용…“대선조직 활용 의혹”
김 여사 해외 순방 불참…<br>2부속실엔 접견 공간만

김 여사 해외 순방 불참…2부속실엔 접견 공간만
세 번째 ‘김 여사 특검법’ 법사위 통과…여, 강력 반발

세 번째 ‘김 여사 특검법’ 법사위 통과…여, 강력 반발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.