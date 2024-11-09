News 9

Military conducts Hyunmoo-2B missile exercise in response to N. Korean threats

2024.11.09

[Anchor]

Our military conducted a ballistic missile firing exercise in response to North Korea's repeated ballistic missile provocations.

In this exercise, the Hyunmoo-2 series ballistic missiles were particularly used.

Reporter Kim Yong-jun investigated the reason behind this.

[Report]

A mobile launch vehicle rushes in and takes its position.

As the launch tube mounted on the vehicle stands upright, countdown begins immediately.

["3, 2, 1, Launch!"]

The missile, spewing flames, flies towards the target on the ground; this is our military's surface-to-surface ballistic missile, Hyunmoo-2.

Hyunmoo-2 is a core asset of our military's kill chain to counter the North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, with hundreds deployed in actual combat.

Launched from an island in Taean, South Chungcheong Province, the Hyunmoo-2 accurately hit a virtual target in the southern sea, flying approximately 200 km.

If the launch direction faces north, it can reach the origin of the recent provocation by the North's short-range ballistic missile large-caliber rocket launcher KN-25, located in Sariwon, North Hwanghae Province.

Hyunmoo-2 is divided into three types: A, B, and C, depending on the range, warhead weight, and type of warhead. This time, it is understood that the B type was deliberately chosen for the launch.

A senior military official explained to KBS, "We selected the Hyunmoo-2B missile, an 'area suppression' missile that can destroy all equipment, personnel, facilities, including the launch pad, among missiles with a range capable of striking all of North Korea from the location."

The military also conducted live-fire interception training using the Cheongung-2 and Patriot, which are key components of the Korean missile defense system, demonstrating its readiness to respond immediately to North Korea's missile threats.

This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.

