Biden promises peaceful transfer of power; Will re-elected Trump also dominate Congress?

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Biden delivered a national address accepting the results of the recent election and promising a peaceful transfer of power.



In the U.S. congressional elections, the Republican Party, which secured a majority in the Senate, is also on the verge of gaining a majority in the House of Representatives.



Our Washington correspondent Kim Kyung-soo reports.



[Report]



After stepping down amid controversy over his age and having to watch the vice president's campaign from a distance, President Biden stood before the camera again with just over 70 days left in his term.



He first accepted the people's choice in this election and promised a peaceful transfer of power.



[Biden/President of the United States: "I spoke with President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory. And I assured him that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition."]



President Biden also emphasized that doubts should not be cast on the U.S. electoral system, regardless of winning or losing.



[Biden/President of the United States: "I also hope we can lay to rest the question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest. It is fair, and it is transparent."]



Alongside the presidential election, the congressional elections are also seeing the Republican Party poised to take control of the House after dominating the Senate.



As a result, President-elect Trump is likely to start his term with both executive and legislative powers in a situation where the judiciary is conservative-dominated.



Meanwhile, President-elect Trump has expressed his intention to accept President Biden's invitation, indicating that a meeting between the two is expected soon.



President Biden, who took over the position from former President Trump four years ago, will return that position to President-elect Trump on January 20 of next year.



This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!