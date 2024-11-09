Biden promises peaceful transfer of power; Will re-elected Trump also dominate Congress?
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
President Biden delivered a national address accepting the results of the recent election and promising a peaceful transfer of power.
In the U.S. congressional elections, the Republican Party, which secured a majority in the Senate, is also on the verge of gaining a majority in the House of Representatives.
Our Washington correspondent Kim Kyung-soo reports.
[Report]
After stepping down amid controversy over his age and having to watch the vice president's campaign from a distance, President Biden stood before the camera again with just over 70 days left in his term.
He first accepted the people's choice in this election and promised a peaceful transfer of power.
[Biden/President of the United States: "I spoke with President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory. And I assured him that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition."]
President Biden also emphasized that doubts should not be cast on the U.S. electoral system, regardless of winning or losing.
[Biden/President of the United States: "I also hope we can lay to rest the question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest. It is fair, and it is transparent."]
Alongside the presidential election, the congressional elections are also seeing the Republican Party poised to take control of the House after dominating the Senate.
As a result, President-elect Trump is likely to start his term with both executive and legislative powers in a situation where the judiciary is conservative-dominated.
Meanwhile, President-elect Trump has expressed his intention to accept President Biden's invitation, indicating that a meeting between the two is expected soon.
President Biden, who took over the position from former President Trump four years ago, will return that position to President-elect Trump on January 20 of next year.
This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Biden promises peaceful transfer of power; Will re-elected Trump also dominate Congress?
-
- 입력 2024-11-09 00:29:22
President Biden delivered a national address accepting the results of the recent election and promising a peaceful transfer of power.
In the U.S. congressional elections, the Republican Party, which secured a majority in the Senate, is also on the verge of gaining a majority in the House of Representatives.
Our Washington correspondent Kim Kyung-soo reports.
[Report]
After stepping down amid controversy over his age and having to watch the vice president's campaign from a distance, President Biden stood before the camera again with just over 70 days left in his term.
He first accepted the people's choice in this election and promised a peaceful transfer of power.
[Biden/President of the United States: "I spoke with President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory. And I assured him that I would direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition."]
President Biden also emphasized that doubts should not be cast on the U.S. electoral system, regardless of winning or losing.
[Biden/President of the United States: "I also hope we can lay to rest the question about the integrity of the American electoral system. It is honest. It is fair, and it is transparent."]
Alongside the presidential election, the congressional elections are also seeing the Republican Party poised to take control of the House after dominating the Senate.
As a result, President-elect Trump is likely to start his term with both executive and legislative powers in a situation where the judiciary is conservative-dominated.
Meanwhile, President-elect Trump has expressed his intention to accept President Biden's invitation, indicating that a meeting between the two is expected soon.
President Biden, who took over the position from former President Trump four years ago, will return that position to President-elect Trump on January 20 of next year.
This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting for KBS News from Washington.
-
-
김경수 기자 bada@kbs.co.kr김경수 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.