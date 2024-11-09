News 9

Trump appoints Susie Wiles as first female White House Chief of Staff

입력 2024.11.09 (00:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President-elect Trump has nominated Susie Wiles, who served as the campaign chair, as the White House Chief of Staff.

She is well-known as a political strategist in the U.S. political scene and is credited with playing a significant role in Trump's political success.

This marks the first time in U.S. history that a woman has been appointed as White House Chief of Staff.

Park Seok-ho reports.

[Report]

On Nov. 6, President-elect Trump, celebrating his victory in Florida, calls a woman standing behind the podium forward.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "The job you did, Susie, come Susie, come, come here Susie."]

This is Susie Wiles, known for her cool-headed handling of tasks as the co-chair of the campaign.

[Donald Trump/President-elect of the U.S.: "The Ice Maiden, we call her the ice maiden. Susie likes to stay in the background she's not in the background."]

Strong, sharp, and innovative, President-elect Trump made this assessment and nominated Wiles as the White House Chief of Staff.

She is the first female Chief of Staff in U.S. history.

At 67 years old, Wiles is the daughter of famous football player Pat Summerall and entered politics by working on Ronald Reagan's campaign in 1980.

Since then, she has been recognized for her advisory capabilities in various elections, including the Florida gubernatorial race, and joined Trump's campaign in 2016, contributing to his presidential victory.

After the loss in the 2020 presidential election, she played a practical kingmaker role by supporting Trump's bid for re-election from the sidelines.

[CNN Report: "There was a time in 2021 when nobody would talk to Donald Trump or at least most people were trying to distance themselves from him, she was by his side."]

Wiles reportedly accepted the Chief of Staff position on the condition that she would decide who enters the Oval Office, meaning she would directly control the people around Trump.

President-elect Trump is currently staying at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, planning the next cabinet with his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., among others.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump appoints Susie Wiles as first female White House Chief of Staff
    • 입력 2024-11-09 00:29:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

President-elect Trump has nominated Susie Wiles, who served as the campaign chair, as the White House Chief of Staff.

She is well-known as a political strategist in the U.S. political scene and is credited with playing a significant role in Trump's political success.

This marks the first time in U.S. history that a woman has been appointed as White House Chief of Staff.

Park Seok-ho reports.

[Report]

On Nov. 6, President-elect Trump, celebrating his victory in Florida, calls a woman standing behind the podium forward.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "The job you did, Susie, come Susie, come, come here Susie."]

This is Susie Wiles, known for her cool-headed handling of tasks as the co-chair of the campaign.

[Donald Trump/President-elect of the U.S.: "The Ice Maiden, we call her the ice maiden. Susie likes to stay in the background she's not in the background."]

Strong, sharp, and innovative, President-elect Trump made this assessment and nominated Wiles as the White House Chief of Staff.

She is the first female Chief of Staff in U.S. history.

At 67 years old, Wiles is the daughter of famous football player Pat Summerall and entered politics by working on Ronald Reagan's campaign in 1980.

Since then, she has been recognized for her advisory capabilities in various elections, including the Florida gubernatorial race, and joined Trump's campaign in 2016, contributing to his presidential victory.

After the loss in the 2020 presidential election, she played a practical kingmaker role by supporting Trump's bid for re-election from the sidelines.

[CNN Report: "There was a time in 2021 when nobody would talk to Donald Trump or at least most people were trying to distance themselves from him, she was by his side."]

Wiles reportedly accepted the Chief of Staff position on the condition that she would decide who enters the Oval Office, meaning she would directly control the people around Trump.

President-elect Trump is currently staying at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, planning the next cabinet with his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., among others.

This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.
박석호
박석호 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

제주 해상서 어선 침몰…2명 사망·12명 실종

제주 해상서 어선 침몰…2명 사망·12명 실종
여론조사 비용…“대선조직 <br>활용 의혹”

여론조사 비용…“대선조직 활용 의혹”
김 여사 해외 순방 불참…<br>2부속실엔 접견 공간만

김 여사 해외 순방 불참…2부속실엔 접견 공간만
세 번째 ‘김 여사 특검법’ 법사위 통과…여, 강력 반발

세 번째 ‘김 여사 특검법’ 법사위 통과…여, 강력 반발
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.