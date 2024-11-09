Trump appoints Susie Wiles as first female White House Chief of Staff

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President-elect Trump has nominated Susie Wiles, who served as the campaign chair, as the White House Chief of Staff.



She is well-known as a political strategist in the U.S. political scene and is credited with playing a significant role in Trump's political success.



This marks the first time in U.S. history that a woman has been appointed as White House Chief of Staff.



Park Seok-ho reports.



[Report]



On Nov. 6, President-elect Trump, celebrating his victory in Florida, calls a woman standing behind the podium forward.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President-elect: "The job you did, Susie, come Susie, come, come here Susie."]



This is Susie Wiles, known for her cool-headed handling of tasks as the co-chair of the campaign.



[Donald Trump/President-elect of the U.S.: "The Ice Maiden, we call her the ice maiden. Susie likes to stay in the background she's not in the background."]



Strong, sharp, and innovative, President-elect Trump made this assessment and nominated Wiles as the White House Chief of Staff.



She is the first female Chief of Staff in U.S. history.



At 67 years old, Wiles is the daughter of famous football player Pat Summerall and entered politics by working on Ronald Reagan's campaign in 1980.



Since then, she has been recognized for her advisory capabilities in various elections, including the Florida gubernatorial race, and joined Trump's campaign in 2016, contributing to his presidential victory.



After the loss in the 2020 presidential election, she played a practical kingmaker role by supporting Trump's bid for re-election from the sidelines.



[CNN Report: "There was a time in 2021 when nobody would talk to Donald Trump or at least most people were trying to distance themselves from him, she was by his side."]



Wiles reportedly accepted the Chief of Staff position on the condition that she would decide who enters the Oval Office, meaning she would directly control the people around Trump.



President-elect Trump is currently staying at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, planning the next cabinet with his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., among others.



This is KBS News, Park Seok-ho.



