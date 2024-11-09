News 9

Putin ready for dialogue with Trump; EU leaders raise self-reliance argument

[Anchor]

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Trump on his victory and expressed his readiness for dialogue.

Meanwhile, leaders from various European countries gathered to discuss the need to prepare for Trump's America First policy.

This is reporter Jo Bit-na from Berlin.

[Report]

President Putin congratulated former U.S. President Trump on his election victory at an international conference.

He stated, "I am ready for dialogue, and I hope that relations with the United States will be restored someday."

He particularly noted Trump's remarks during the campaign about ending the war in Ukraine early.

[Vladimir Putin/Russian President: "The mention by President-elect Trump of the desire to restore relations with Russia and end the Ukraine crisis seems at least noteworthy."]

The Kremlin has not ruled out the possibility of President Putin meeting with President-elect Trump before his inauguration.

In their first meeting since the U.S. presidential election, European leaders agreed on the need for Europe to strengthen its security and economic efforts.

During Trump's first term, Europe experienced conflicts over defense spending and steel tariffs.

[Emmanuel Macron/French President: "President-elect Trump was elected by the American people and will defend American interests. The question is whether we are ready to defend European interests."]

While the leaders agreed on the necessity of European unity, they expressed differing opinions regarding support for Ukraine.

[Viktor Orban/Hungarian Prime Minister: "One thing is now clear: the pro-peace camp is growing."]

Amid speculation that President-elect Trump may significantly reduce or halt support for Ukraine to pressure negotiations, the sentiments among European countries are complex.

Ukrainian President Zelensky, who attended the meeting, criticized some European leaders for strongly demanding concessions from Ukraine and requested robust support.

This is Jo Bit-na from KBS News in Berlin.

