President Yoon: Elections and votes have prevented reforms in many administrations

President Yoon Suk Yeol reiterated his commitment to the success of the four major reforms in an interview with the prominent American weekly magazine 'Newsweek' published today.



Regarding the four major reforms, President Yoon stated that many administrations have been unable to pursue them due to elections and votes, emphasizing, "Even if I cannot complete everything during my term, I can create a solid framework so that the next administration can finish them."



