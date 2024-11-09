Supreme Court likely to review high-stakes divorce case of SK Group chairman

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The divorce case of Chey Tae-won, chairman of SK Group, and Roh Soh-yeong, director of the Art Center Nabi, is likely to be reviewed again by the Supreme Court.



The deadline for the appeal dismissal is today (11.8), but no dismissal decision has been made yet.



Lee Ho-jun reports.



[Report]



The property division amount is over 1.38 trillion won.



The Supreme Court is expected to re-examine the divorce lawsuit between Chey and Roh, which is referred to as the "divorce of the century" due to its unprecedented scale.



The Supreme Court is set to decide on a 'dismissal without review' if there are no significant legal violations in the grounds for appeal. The deadline is midnight tonight, but a dismissal decision has not yet been issued.



Typically, if a 'dismissal without review' occurs, there is a procedure to deliver the original dismissal ruling to the parties involved before midnight, but legal experts believe that the Supreme Court will likely proceed with the review.



Previously, the first and second trial rulings showed stark differences.



The first trial ordered Chairman Chey to divide 66.5 billion won with Director Roh, while the second trial ruled that he should divide 1.3808 trillion won, which is 20 times more.



Both sides are expected to engage in a fierce legal battle.



The main issues at stake include whether Chairman Chey's SK shares are 'special property' received from his late father rather than joint property with Director Roh, and how former President Roh Tae-woo's slush fund of 30 billion won impacted SK's growth.



[Shin Hyun-ho/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "I believe the Supreme Court, as the living law, needs to establish concrete guidelines regarding the process of asset accumulation, the process of growth, and ultimately the aspect of contribution."]



If the Supreme Court resumes the review, SK will temporarily breathe a sigh of relief from the uncertainty in management.



Although the Supreme Court's rate of overturning divorce lawsuits is extremely low, there are many contentious issues, and the outcome of the unyielding battle between both sides is uncertain.



KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!