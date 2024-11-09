Cabbage prices stabilize as government offers discounts

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The price of cabbage, which had risen significantly, is now stabilizing and approaching normal levels.



The government has started discount support to allow consumers to purchase key kimjang ingredients like cabbage and green onions at up to 40% off.



Park Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



This is Garak Market, the largest agricultural and fishery wholesale market in the country.



Cabbage is stacked high in the auction hall.



Due to the heatwave this summer, there was a temporary shortage, but merchants say that there is now sufficient supply.



[Garak Market Merchant: "The amount coming in is quite satisfactory. (The price of cabbage) had risen a lot. It's back to normal now."]



Cabbage from Haenam, Jeollanam-do, which accounts for 25% of the autumn cabbage production, has also recently started shipping.



As the supply increases, the wholesale price of cabbage has dropped by more than 65% compared to a month ago.



Although it is still about 20% more expensive than the average year, the downward trend is clear.



The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs expects that prices will return to normal levels after the peak kimjang season begins in mid-November.



The retail price of cabbage, which was close to 10,000 won per head, has plummeted to below 4,000 won.



[Shin Deok-soon/Gwangju, Gyeonggi-do: "(It was 10,000 won per head at one point) Oh, I couldn't even think about it back then. But it's much cheaper now."]



The government’s discount support to alleviate the burden of kimjang costs will also be expanded.



The eligible items include cabbage and radishes, as well as dried red peppers, green onions, garlic, and ginger, totaling 11 items.



As a result, until Dec. 4, consumers can purchase kimjang ingredients at a discount of up to 40%, with a limit of 20,000 to 30,000 won per person, at large supermarkets and online malls nationwide.



The government will also release agricultural discount vouchers worth 5 billion won for use in traditional markets and plans to sell them at a 30% discount from Nov. 11.



KBS News, Park Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!