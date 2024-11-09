News 9

S. Korea's shipbuilding industry gains spotlight for technological expertise

[Anchor]

Yes, our shipbuilding industry is so highly regarded for its technological expertise that the next president sought our assistance as soon as he was elected.

Collaboration with the United States can expand the market and serve as a stepping stone for further advancement.

Next, we have reporter Choi Se-jin.

[Report]

In September, the U.S. Navy vessel 'Wally Schirra' arrived at Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard.

It is undergoing a large-scale comprehensive maintenance called 'Changjeongbi' until early next year.

The fact that the security-conscious U.S. Navy entrusted the maintenance and repair of its warships to us is a recognition of our shipbuilding industry's technological capabilities.

[Jeon Yoo-soo/Hanwha Ocean Special Ship MRO Business Management Head: "We are participating in the KDX-I, II, III Korean destroyer projects and possess the best shipbuilding technology."]

Hanwha Ocean also acquired a U.S. shipyard in Philadelphia in June.

This is a strategic move aimed at entering the U.S. market, in accordance with regulations that require U.S. Navy ships to be built on domestic soil.

Naval vessels built by our companies have already been exported to 11 countries, including the United Kingdom.

The strength of our companies is also evident in the commercial shipping sector.

While China's order backlog, supported by their domestic orders, is more than double that of ours, South Korea holds 60-70% of the high-value ship market, including very large LNG carriers.

Amid the shipbuilding boom, our companies are outpacing foreign competitors with a selective order strategy.

[Kim Young-hoon/Professor of Naval Architecture and Ocean System Engineering at Kyungnam University: "It's not important to just build large ships; what's important is how much added value we can create through that, and in that regard, we are a bit ahead."]

Our shipbuilding industry, which has a unique advantage in eco-friendly fuel ships such as LNG and ammonia, is facing a new opportunity for advancement by entering the U.S. market.

This is KBS News, Choi Se-jin.

