Park Ji-sung urges honesty from Korea Football Association chief
Park Ji-sung, chairman of the JS Foundation, attended a sponsorship event for promising young soccer players today.
He expressed his candid opinion regarding the administrative chaos revealed during the National Assembly audit and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's audit of the football association.
He emphasized that the association has lost trust and must decisively resolve current issues, reiterating the accountability of President Chung Mong-kyu.
[Park Ji-sung/Chairman of JS Foundation: "What is important is that we need someone who can do that job well, ultimately someone who can lead with honesty."]
입력 2024-11-09 01:14:57
