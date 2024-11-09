Kim Dan-bi leads Woori Bank to thrilling comeback win over Hana Bank

동영상 고정 취소

In women's professional basketball, Woori Bank achieved a dramatic comeback victory over Hana Bank in the fourth quarter, led by Kim Dan-bi's remarkable performance.



Woori Bank was trailing Hana Bank by 6 points until the final moments of the fourth quarter, but Kim Dan-bi's scoring ignited the spark for a comeback.



Kim Dan-bi's pass led to Byun Ha-jung's three-point shot, and Sim Sung-young also exploded with a three-pointer, bringing the game back to even.



With just over 40 seconds left, another assist from Kim Dan-bi came through.



Momona, who received the ball, made a long-range three-point shot that went in!



They succeeded in taking the lead.



Woori Bank's dramatic comeback victory!



Although Kim Dan-bi failed to set a new record for the first domestic player to score 30 points in four consecutive games, she significantly contributed to the team's victory.



