Kim Dan-bi leads Woori Bank to thrilling comeback win over Hana Bank
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Woori Bank was trailing Hana Bank by 6 points until the final moments of the fourth quarter, but Kim Dan-bi's scoring ignited the spark for a comeback.
Kim Dan-bi's pass led to Byun Ha-jung's three-point shot, and Sim Sung-young also exploded with a three-pointer, bringing the game back to even.
With just over 40 seconds left, another assist from Kim Dan-bi came through.
Momona, who received the ball, made a long-range three-point shot that went in!
They succeeded in taking the lead.
Woori Bank's dramatic comeback victory!
Although Kim Dan-bi failed to set a new record for the first domestic player to score 30 points in four consecutive games, she significantly contributed to the team's victory.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Kim Dan-bi leads Woori Bank to thrilling comeback win over Hana Bank
-
- 입력 2024-11-09 01:14:57
Woori Bank was trailing Hana Bank by 6 points until the final moments of the fourth quarter, but Kim Dan-bi's scoring ignited the spark for a comeback.
Kim Dan-bi's pass led to Byun Ha-jung's three-point shot, and Sim Sung-young also exploded with a three-pointer, bringing the game back to even.
With just over 40 seconds left, another assist from Kim Dan-bi came through.
Momona, who received the ball, made a long-range three-point shot that went in!
They succeeded in taking the lead.
Woori Bank's dramatic comeback victory!
Although Kim Dan-bi failed to set a new record for the first domestic player to score 30 points in four consecutive games, she significantly contributed to the team's victory.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.