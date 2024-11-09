National baseball team heads to Taiwan with bullpen strategy amid injuries
The baseball national team participating in the Premier 12 tournament has headed to Taiwan for the group stage today, receiving support from many fans.
With many injuries causing a significant loss in strength, the strategy of head coach Ryu Joong-il is bullpen baseball.
Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.
[Report]
Early in the morning, a so-called 'big camera' crew was dispatched to Incheon Airport.
The scene resembled that of a K-pop star's departure, and the players once again felt baseball's heightened popularity.
[Im Chan-Kyu/Baseball National Team: "Please take a lot of pictures of them (fans). Let's take pictures together."]
Despite evaluations that the team's strength has weakened due to generational changes, the players who received an unexpectedly warm send-off have resolved to do their best.
[Song Sung-mun/Baseball National Team: "Many people came to see us, so I feel a greater sense of responsibility before we leave again, and I think we are not too concerned about the evaluations of being weak."]
However, there are still many concerns regarding the mound, including the starting pitchers.
With Um Sang-back out due to poor condition, the starting options are limited to Im Chan-Kyu, Gwak Been, Ko Young-pyo, and Choi Seung-yong, which is less impressive than in the previous tournament.
Coach Ryu Joong-il plans to rely on bullpen baseball, using Kim Taek-yeon and Jung Hai-young, rather than having the starting pitchers go long innings since it is a short tournament.
[Ryu Joong-il/Baseball National Team Coach: "Ideally, if the starting pitchers can go about 5 innings, that would be great. The middle relievers are all in good condition, so I trust them."]
With injuries to players like Roh Si-hwan and Kim Young-woong, the batting lineup has also weakened compared to initial expectations, making the performance of prodigy Kim Do-yeong crucial.
MLB.com has named Kim Do-yeong as one of the 8 players to watch in this tournament, praising him as a batter that any pitcher would fear.
KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
