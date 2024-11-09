Son Heung-min played for 45 minutes this time before being substituted

동영상 고정 취소

Tottenham's Son Heung-min started in the Europa League, but his playing time was reduced compared to the last match.



Was he substituted to manage his stamina in preparation for the weekend league match?



In the away match against Galatasaray in the Europa League, Son Heung-min started.



In the 18th minute of the first half, Son's aggressive breakthrough led to Tottenham's equalizing goal.



However, Tottenham fell behind in the first half after conceding two goals to striker Victor Osimhen, who was a former teammate of Kim Min-jae at Napoli.



Right after the start of the second half, Son Heung-min was substituted for Kulusevski.



His playing time was even shorter than in the last league match.



It seems that the substitution was made for stamina management, as Tottenham has a league match against Ipswich just two days later.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!