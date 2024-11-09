Son Heung-min played for 45 minutes this time before being substituted
Was he substituted to manage his stamina in preparation for the weekend league match?
In the away match against Galatasaray in the Europa League, Son Heung-min started.
In the 18th minute of the first half, Son's aggressive breakthrough led to Tottenham's equalizing goal.
However, Tottenham fell behind in the first half after conceding two goals to striker Victor Osimhen, who was a former teammate of Kim Min-jae at Napoli.
Right after the start of the second half, Son Heung-min was substituted for Kulusevski.
His playing time was even shorter than in the last league match.
It seems that the substitution was made for stamina management, as Tottenham has a league match against Ipswich just two days later.
- 입력 2024-11-09 01:14:58
- 수정2024-11-09 01:15:20
