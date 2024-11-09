News 9

Yoon Ina vs. Park Hyun-kyung: Who will be the final winner?

[Anchor]

In the SK Telecom & SK Shieldus Championship, the last regular season tournament of this KLPGA season, Yoon Ina and Park Hyun Kyung faced off for major titles such as the prize money king and player of the year.

The field was heated with long hitter Yoon Ina's challenge for a triple crown, and Park Hyun Kyung's pursuit to stop her.

This is reporter Son Ki Seong.

[Report]

On the 9th hole, a 387-meter par 4 downhill, Yoon Ina's driver shot, swung with determination, rolled on to a distance of 306 meters.

["It seems like this is the first time I've seen a shot over 300 meters while covering the women's tour?"]

Yoon Ina, who showcased her excellent driver shot, struggled with the fast green speed of over 3.6 and had difficulty making birdies.

After making her second birdie on the 14th hole, Yoon Ina started the tournament with a somewhat disappointing 1-over par, tied for 34th place.

["Yoon Ina, fighting! Fighting! Fighting!"]

To stop Yoon Ina's solo run, Park Hyun Kyung climbed to a tie for 6th place with her seasoned putting skills, setting the stage for a dramatic comeback.

Currently, Yoon Ina leads the prize money ranking with 1.19 billion won, while Park Hyun Kyung is in second place, trailing by 70 million won.

The difference in player of the year points is only 32 points, so the rankings can change depending on the results of this tournament.

[Yoon Ina/Hite Jinro: "I think this could be my last KLPGA tournament before going to the U.S., and I want to communicate with fans and play happily in this final tournament."]

[Park Hyun Kyung/Korea Real Estate Investment & Trust: "Honestly, rather than competing for any title, I thought it would be a gift to myself to finish the year happily and enjoyably. Please love the cute Park Hyun Kyung."]

The fierce title competition between Yoon Ina and Park Hyun Kyung is expected to heat up the La vie est Belle Country Club until this Sunday.

KBS News, Son Ki Seong.

