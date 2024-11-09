Prosecution investigates Mr. Myung Tae-kyun for over 11 hours, allegations denied

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Hello everyone.



This is the news at nine on Saturday.



Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, who has been identified as a key figure in the allegations of First Lady Kim Keon-hee's involvement in the candidate nomination process of a lawmaker, is being investigated by the prosecution for the second day.



The investigation has currently been ongoing for over 11 hours.



Mr. Myung is reported to be denying all allegations.



It is known that the prosecution's investigation into Mr. Myung's violation of the Political Funds Act has effectively entered its final stages.



Lee Hyung-kwan reports.



[Report]



Mr. Myung Tae-kyun has been summoned by the prosecution for the second day on charges of violating the Political Funds Act.



The investigation has been ongoing for over 11 hours.



Before entering the prosecution office, Mr. Myung shifted the blame, claiming that the media had exaggerated the allegations.



[Myung Tae-kyun: "I should be investigated for violating the Political Funds Act. Why should I be investigated based on the false reports and fake news you wrote?"]



Regarding his statement about 'President Yoon's resignation and impeachment' reported by a media outlet, he stated that it was not his true intention.



[Myung Tae-kyun: "I said it was a joke, and then received a call from Channel A. Then prove that."]



He drew a line, stating that conversations with the presidential couple were unrelated to the investigation.



[Myung Tae-kyun: "Is the gossip between the president and the first lady that important to you?"]



The prosecution focused on investigating Mr. Myung today (Nov. 9) regarding the allegations that he received money from former lawmaker Kim Young-sun and the suspicion of illegal presidential election polling.



Ms. Kang Hye-kyung, the accountant for former lawmaker Kim, claimed that the money was in exchange for the nomination.



Mr. Myung is reported to have denied all allegations.



It has been reported that the investigation into Mr. Myung regarding the violation of the Political Funds Act has entered its final stages.



The prosecution is reportedly considering filing for an arrest warrant against Mr. Myung.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.



