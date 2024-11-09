Democratic Party holds second large-scale rally calling for the special counsel investigation bill against First Lady Kim

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party held a large-scale rally in downtown Seoul.



This is the second consecutive weekend, following last weekend.



They repeatedly urged the passing of the special counsel investigation bill against First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



The Rebuilding Korea Party and other opposition parties also participated.



Woo Jeong-hwa reports.



[Report]



The Democratic Party's second outdoor rally held in downtown Seoul, after a solo rally last weekend, saw the participation of the four opposition parties today (Nov. 9).



["It is the people's command! Investigate Kim Keon-hee!"]



The Democratic Party claimed that the suspicions of the presidential couple's involvement in state affairs have not been resolved, despite President Yoon's press conference.



They raised their voices, demanding that the ruling party immediately pass the special counsel investigation bill regarding Kim Keon-hee.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "The real ruler is Kim Keon-hee, so just stay quiet and do not say a word; this was the essence of the national address."]



Representative Lee Jae-myung strongly criticized President Yoon's mention of military support for Ukraine during the press conference, calling it a move towards war.



He emphasized that the government's failures continue in politics, economy, and diplomacy, and that they must be held accountable.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Representative: "Isn't it time for the people to hold them accountable for the abuse of the delegated power?"]



Meanwhile, prior to today's Democratic Party rally, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and the civic group Candlelight Action also held a rally condemning the government at the same location, which the Democratic Party clarified was not a solidarity rally.



The Democratic Party plans to hold a joint rally with the four opposition parties on November 16th, the day after the first trial ruling of Representative Lee Jae-myung's alleged violation of the Public Official Election Act.



This is KBS News Woo Jeong-hwa.



