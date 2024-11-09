Conservative camp holds counter-rally against Lee Jae-myung in downtown Seoul
The Korea Restoration Movement Headquarters and the Liberty Unification Party, along with other conservative groups, held a 'national rally for the eradication of pro-North Korea sympathizers' near the Donghwa Duty-Free Shop and City Hall Station in Jung-gu, Seoul, starting around 1 PM today, urging the consolidation of the conservative camp.
These groups condemned the attempts to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol by the opposition bloc and called for an investigation into Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung.
