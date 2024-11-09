News 9

PPP criticizes DP's outdoor rally as show of force to intimidate court ahead of Lee Jae-myung's first trial ruling

입력 2024.11.09 (23:32)

[Anchor]

In response to the opposition's outdoor rally, the People Power Party took aim at Representative Lee Jae-myung, who is facing his first trial ruling next week.

They criticized the Democratic Party's outdoor rally as a show of force to intimidate the court.

Chung Ah-yeon reports.

[Report]

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon described the Democratic Party's outdoor rally as a "show of force for court intimidation."

He claimed that the Democratic Party, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, and Candlelight Action are mobilizing as a united front to prevent a guilty verdict in Representative Lee Jae-myung's first trial ruling.

Floor leader Choo Kyung-ho also declared that the Democratic Party's attempts to shake the government in connection with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions have officially begun.

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The public is watching the actions aimed at destroying the constitutional order and ousting the president, and I believe the people will surely make judgement on it."]

The People Power Party specifically mentioned that former executives of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions received heavy sentences in their first trial for espionage activities, criticizing the Democratic Party for effectively colluding with them to threaten democracy.

[Yoon Hee-seok/People Power Party Spokesperson: "The Democratic Party, which is effectively colluding with those who seek to overthrow the free democratic system, must keep in mind that it cannot escape the judgment of history."]

They also urged that if Representative Lee Jae-myung is truly innocent, he should not pressure the court with rallies but rather clarify the matter openly through a live broadcast of the trial.

Alongside this, the People Power Party plans to hold a general meeting next week to gather opinions on the appointment of a special inspector and focus on defending First Lady Kim Keon-hee's special counsel investigation.

It seems conflicts within the party will be minimized ahead of the first trial ruling for Representative Lee Jae-myung and his wife Kim Hye-kyung, while the level of offensive will remain high against the opposition.

KBS News, Chung Ah-yeon.

