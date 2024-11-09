News 9

Heated debate over whether Lee Jae-myung's first trial verdict should be broadcast live

입력 2024.11.09 (23:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There is currently a heated debate over whether to live broadcast the first trial verdict of Representative Lee Jae-myung, scheduled for next Friday.

The key issue seems to be whether the live broadcast serves the public interest.

Kim Young-hoon reports.

[Report]

During the last presidential election, Representative Lee Jae-myung, who was the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, stated that he did not know the late Kim Moon-ki, the head of the Seongnam Urban Development Corporation, who died while under investigation for the Daejang-dong case.

[Lee Jae-myung/December 22, 2021/then Democratic Party presidential candidate/SBS News Briefing with Joo Young-jin: "I did not know him (Director Kim Moon-ki) while I was mayor. He was a lower-level employee. He was probably a team leader at that time."]

Representative Lee also mentioned during a National Assembly audit that there were threats from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport regarding the Baekhyeon-dong development project.

The prosecution has charged Representative Lee with violating the Public Official Election Act, claiming that these statements constitute a deliberate false statement, and the first trial verdict will be delivered roughly 2 years and 2 months later, on November 15th.

The prosecution has demanded a 2-year prison sentence, and if Representative Lee is sentenced to a fine of over 1 million won in the first trial and it is finalized, he will effectively bar him from running in the next presidential election.

Additionally, the Democratic Party will have to return the 43.4 billion won in election costs received from the Election Commission, making the outcome of the first trial a matter of great interest.

As a result, there is a fierce debate in the political arena over whether to live broadcast the trial.

[Choo Kyung-ho/Leader of the People Power Party/Nov. 5: "To prevent organized backlash and the possibility of noncompliance, it is in the public interest to transparently broadcast the first trial verdict live."]

[Park Chan-dae/Leader of the Democratic Party/Nov. 6: "This is a malicious intent to stigmatize the opposition leader and psychologically pressure the court to achieve the desired outcome."]

If it is determined that the public interest is greater, the court can permit a live broadcast even if the defendant does not agree.

So far, the trials of former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak have been broadcasted
live, with the decision made three days before the ruling.

In contrast, the cases of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Choi Seo-won were not allowed to be broadcast live due to the harm it would cause the defendants to be greater than gains for the public interest.

KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Heated debate over whether Lee Jae-myung's first trial verdict should be broadcast live
    • 입력 2024-11-09 23:32:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

There is currently a heated debate over whether to live broadcast the first trial verdict of Representative Lee Jae-myung, scheduled for next Friday.

The key issue seems to be whether the live broadcast serves the public interest.

Kim Young-hoon reports.

[Report]

During the last presidential election, Representative Lee Jae-myung, who was the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, stated that he did not know the late Kim Moon-ki, the head of the Seongnam Urban Development Corporation, who died while under investigation for the Daejang-dong case.

[Lee Jae-myung/December 22, 2021/then Democratic Party presidential candidate/SBS News Briefing with Joo Young-jin: "I did not know him (Director Kim Moon-ki) while I was mayor. He was a lower-level employee. He was probably a team leader at that time."]

Representative Lee also mentioned during a National Assembly audit that there were threats from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport regarding the Baekhyeon-dong development project.

The prosecution has charged Representative Lee with violating the Public Official Election Act, claiming that these statements constitute a deliberate false statement, and the first trial verdict will be delivered roughly 2 years and 2 months later, on November 15th.

The prosecution has demanded a 2-year prison sentence, and if Representative Lee is sentenced to a fine of over 1 million won in the first trial and it is finalized, he will effectively bar him from running in the next presidential election.

Additionally, the Democratic Party will have to return the 43.4 billion won in election costs received from the Election Commission, making the outcome of the first trial a matter of great interest.

As a result, there is a fierce debate in the political arena over whether to live broadcast the trial.

[Choo Kyung-ho/Leader of the People Power Party/Nov. 5: "To prevent organized backlash and the possibility of noncompliance, it is in the public interest to transparently broadcast the first trial verdict live."]

[Park Chan-dae/Leader of the Democratic Party/Nov. 6: "This is a malicious intent to stigmatize the opposition leader and psychologically pressure the court to achieve the desired outcome."]

If it is determined that the public interest is greater, the court can permit a live broadcast even if the defendant does not agree.

So far, the trials of former Presidents Park Geun-hye and Lee Myung-bak have been broadcasted
live, with the decision made three days before the ruling.

In contrast, the cases of Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Choi Seo-won were not allowed to be broadcast live due to the harm it would cause the defendants to be greater than gains for the public interest.

KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.
김영훈
김영훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

명태균, 12시간 만에 조사 마쳐…혐의 재차 부인

명태균, 12시간 만에 조사 마쳐…혐의 재차 부인
민주, 2차 장외집회…“김여사 특검법 수용 촉구”

민주, 2차 장외집회…“김여사 특검법 수용 촉구”
국민의힘 “판사 겁박 무력 <br>시위…민노총과 연대”

국민의힘 “판사 겁박 무력 시위…민노총과 연대”
이재명 1심 선고 생중계 여부 ‘촉각’…‘공공의 이익’ 따질 듯

이재명 1심 선고 생중계 여부 ‘촉각’…‘공공의 이익’ 따질 듯
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.