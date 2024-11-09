News 9

Eight-vehicle collision in Jeonju; 10 people arrested during labor unions rally in Seoul after clashing with police

입력 2024.11.09 (23:55)

[Anchor]

In Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, eight vehicles collided in succession, resulting in one injury.

During a rally in downtown Seoul calling for the resignation of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, some participants clashed with the police, leading to the detention of ten individuals.

This is Lee Seung-cheol reporting on weekend accidents and incidents.

[Report]

Passenger cars are tangled up after colliding with a cargo truck.

One passenger car has its front bumper crumpled and torn from the impact.

Today (Nov. 9) around noon, in Hyoja-dong, Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, a cargo truck crashed into a passenger car that was waiting at a traffic signal, causing a chain reaction involving eight vehicles, including a van.

As a result of this accident, the van driver was injured and received treatment.

The police believe that the accident occurred because the cargo truck did not properly engage its braking system and are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

This is the Dongtan Tunnel on the Gyeongbu Expressway heading towards Busan in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi-do Province.

Three buses traveling in the bus-only lane collided in succession, resulting in three individuals being transported to the hospital.

During a rally organized by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions calling for the resignation of President Yoon Suk Yeol, some participants clashed with the police, leading to the detention of ten individuals.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency expressed strong regret, stating that the rally organized by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions turned into a serious illegal assembly, due to their occupation of all Sejong-daero lanes and assault of police officers.

They also stated that they would conduct a strict investigation, including applying for arrest warrants against those involved in illegal activities such as assaulting police officers.

In response, the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions argued that the police used physical force to provoke violence during a peaceful rally, claiming it was an deliberate scheme.

They also reported that many citizens, including 14 union members, were injured in the clashes.

This is KBS News, Lee Seung-cheol.

