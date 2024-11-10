A deer on the loose attacking citizens in the Suwon area captured after three days

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A deer that had been attacking citizens in the Suwon area has been captured after three days.



It is presumed to have been domesticated by someone, and the city of Suwon has decided to temporarily entrust it to a nearby farm.



Reporter Jeong Hae-joo has the story.



[Report]



A specialized rescue team is lying down a deer and tying its legs.



This deer had been wandering around the Gwanggyo Mountain area in Suwon and was captured after frequenting a nearby farm.



[Farm worker: “It came to the farm three days ago, and I reported it then, but it disappeared. Then it came back the next day. It was running around and going back and forth, the deer.”]



Three days ago, there were reports of attacks by this deer.



Around 1 a.m. on November 6th, a man in his 30s was charged by the deer at Gwanggyo Lake Park, and around 5 a.m., a woman in her 60s was seriously injured after being gored by its antlers on the Gwanggyo Reservoir walking path.



It appears that the deer continued to wander near the Gwanggyo Reservoir afterward.



[Witness Lee Hyun-jae: “(Nov. 6) around 5 p.m., I heard a rustling sound from the hill. When I looked, I saw a rather large deer passing by...”]



It is highly likely that the wild deer has either been abandoned by a nearby farm or escaped.



Its activity rage expands during breeding season, which is presumed to have led the dear to come down into the urban areas.



[Suwon city official: “It is presumed to be a male deer that escaped from a deer farm. Generally, they do not show aggression towards people, but during the mating season, they tend to exhibit stronger aggression...”]



The city of Suwon plans to temporarily house the deer at a nearby farm and will proceed with the adoption process for abandoned animals if the owner is not found.



This is KBS News, Jeong Hae-joo.



