Seoul to be first in country to designate ‘scooter-free streets’ in response to increased complaints of abandoned electric scooters

입력 2024.11.10 (00:43)

[Anchor]

Electric scooters left carelessly on the streets have become a common sight.

As they frequently obstruct pedestrians and threaten traffic safety, the city of Seoul has decided to implement a 'scooter-free street' policy.

Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.

[Report]

This is a street in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, popular among young people.

Even during the day, electric scooters are left abandoned on the sidewalk next to the crosswalk.

On narrow paths, pedestrians are busy avoiding the electric scooters.

[Kim Geon-il/Seongbuk-gu, Seoul: "It seems like there would be a lot of accidents because they are sprawled out everywhere where people are passing by, and cars are also passing by...."]

[Jung Yu-min/Chuncheon, Gangwon-do Province: "It's quite dangerous and it's inconvenient because they get in the way."]

According to a survey by the city of Seoul, 8 out of 10 citizens reported having experienced inconvenience due to electric scooters.

88% of respondents supported designating no-scooter zones.

In Paris, France, and Melbourne, Australia, electric scooter rental businesses have been completely banned.

Seoul has decided to be the first in the country to designate the so-called 'scooter-free streets'.

Before the end of this year, the city plans to set up test operation zones, starting with roads with higher risk of accidents.

Furthermore, a bill has been proposed to allow local governments to directly supervise and manage private operators.

[Yang Gyu-seok/Head of Personal Mobility Team, Seoul: "We urgently need a law that only allows those companies that meet the registration requirements, and we supervise and manage the registered companies."]

There are also calls to create designated parking spaces to reduce the number of abandoned scooters.

[Kim Tae-wan/Professor, Korea Road Traffic Authority: "I believe that local governments and the industry should bear some of the burden for parking spaces. And the users should comply with those regulations even if it is a bit inconvenient for them..."]

The city of Seoul also announced that it is working on a bill to lower the speed limit for electric scooters from the current 25 km/h to 20 km/h.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.

