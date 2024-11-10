Seoul to be first in country to designate ‘scooter-free streets’ in response to increased complaints of abandoned electric scooters
Electric scooters left carelessly on the streets have become a common sight.
As they frequently obstruct pedestrians and threaten traffic safety, the city of Seoul has decided to implement a 'scooter-free street' policy.
Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.
[Report]
This is a street in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, popular among young people.
Even during the day, electric scooters are left abandoned on the sidewalk next to the crosswalk.
On narrow paths, pedestrians are busy avoiding the electric scooters.
[Kim Geon-il/Seongbuk-gu, Seoul: "It seems like there would be a lot of accidents because they are sprawled out everywhere where people are passing by, and cars are also passing by...."]
[Jung Yu-min/Chuncheon, Gangwon-do Province: "It's quite dangerous and it's inconvenient because they get in the way."]
According to a survey by the city of Seoul, 8 out of 10 citizens reported having experienced inconvenience due to electric scooters.
88% of respondents supported designating no-scooter zones.
In Paris, France, and Melbourne, Australia, electric scooter rental businesses have been completely banned.
Seoul has decided to be the first in the country to designate the so-called 'scooter-free streets'.
Before the end of this year, the city plans to set up test operation zones, starting with roads with higher risk of accidents.
Furthermore, a bill has been proposed to allow local governments to directly supervise and manage private operators.
[Yang Gyu-seok/Head of Personal Mobility Team, Seoul: "We urgently need a law that only allows those companies that meet the registration requirements, and we supervise and manage the registered companies."]
There are also calls to create designated parking spaces to reduce the number of abandoned scooters.
[Kim Tae-wan/Professor, Korea Road Traffic Authority: "I believe that local governments and the industry should bear some of the burden for parking spaces. And the users should comply with those regulations even if it is a bit inconvenient for them..."]
The city of Seoul also announced that it is working on a bill to lower the speed limit for electric scooters from the current 25 km/h to 20 km/h.
This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.
