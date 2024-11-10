Anti-Semitic violence erupts against Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam, Israel dispatches national aircraft to transport its citizens

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This incident occurred at a soccer match in the Netherlands.



Israeli soccer fans who came to support their team away from home were attacked.



Israel has dispatched national aircraft to transport its citizens.



The Dutch government has classified this incident as an anti-Semitic attack and has decided to respond strongly.



Reporter Jo Bit-na has the details.



[Report]



A man lying on the ground is being beaten mercilessly...



Fire is set to the Israeli flag.



A group chases down a fleeing person relentlessly.



According to local police, between the night of the 7th and the early morning of the 8th, Israeli soccer fans who traveled to Amsterdam for the Europa League match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv were attacked in various locations.



At least five people were injured, and over 60 were taken into custody by the police.



[Nadav Jer/Israeli Team Supporter: "We heard explosions all night, and we heard 'Allahu Akbar' all night. There were screams all night long."]



In particular, the mayor of Amsterdam stated that on the same day, provocative messages such as "Let's go hunt Jews" spread in Telegram chat rooms.



The Dutch government has defined this incident as an "anti-Semitic attack" and has announced a principle of strong response.



[Dick Schoof/Dutch Prime Minister: "It is a terrible anti-Semitic attack. And we will not tolerate and we will persecute the perpetrators."]



Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu strongly condemned the anti-Semitic violence, stating that it endangers everyone.



The Israeli government has dispatched its foreign minister to discuss countermeasures with the Dutch government.



The European Union reported that anti-Semitic actions in Europe have increased fivefold since last year's Hamas attacks on Israel.



This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Berlin for KBS News.



