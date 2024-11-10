19th Busan Fireworks Festival lights up night sky with 80,000 fireworks over one hour

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Tonight (Nov. 9), a fireworks festival was held in Gwangalli, Busan.



Let's experience the autumn night adorned with thousands of brilliant fireworks together.



This is reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu.



[Report]



The dazzling fireworks repeat their brilliant display.



The constant bursting of fireworks spread across the night sea like a tapestry.



People filling the sandy beach are immersed in the splendid feast of fireworks.



[Park Yoo-kyung/Gyeongnam Gimhae City: "This is my first time here, and I came to make good memories with my baby, so I want to enjoy the remaining time as well."]



As the 'fireworks waterfall' poured down from Gwangandaegyo Bridge, the festival reached its peak.



This is the 19th Busan Fireworks Festival.



New attractions such as parachute fireworks and text fireworks were introduced, adding to the spectacle.



Spectators couldn't take their eyes off the show as sounds of wonder spread.



[Kang Seung-min/Gyeongbuk Pohang City: "It's so great, I feel like I'm flying."]



With a large crowd gathering, safety management was also a priority.



A 'crowd control system' was applied at 16 locations along the beach to manage entry and exit routes, and congestion management vehicles were deployed to encourage the dispersal of people.



The fireworks festival, which illuminated the Busan night sky for one hour with 80,000 fireworks, concluded without any major incidents.



This is KBS News Hwang Hyun-kyu.



