News 9

K League 2 Jeonnam beat Suwon to narrowly secure a spot in the promotion playoffs

입력 2024.11.10 (03:27)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the final match of the K League 2, Jeonnam defeated E-Land and narrowly secured a spot in the promotion playoffs.

Jeonnam's coach Lee Jang-gwan delivered a strong remark as he unusually expressed his satisfaction by stating that he was pleased to see Suwon, whom he has not favored, remain in the second division.

What is the story behind this? Reporter Lee June-hee has the details.

[Report]

Jeonnam needed a victory to advance to the promotion playoffs, as they aggressively pressured E-Land from the start.

Just 10 minutes in, Placca scored the opening goal, boosting Jeonnam's momentum, and soon after, Valdivia's stunning long-range shot solidified their advantage early on.

Jeonnam continued their scoring spree, with Placca completing a multi-goal performance. They defeated E-Land, securing 4th place in the league, earning the last ticket to the playoffs.

While Jeonnam and Busan both celebrated victories, Suwon was pushed down to 6th place and will remain in the second division next year.

Coach Lee Jang-gwan, who crushed Suwon's hopes, expressed his joy at Suwon's relegation, unleashing rare criticism in the K League.

[Lee Jang-gwan/Jeonnam Coach: "There were many aspects of Suwon that I was not fond of, and I feel very relieved that we dropped Suwon below us. As a coach, today is a very happy day for me, and I think I should have a drink tonight."]

Suwon fans, whose slim hopes of promotion have evaporated, retaliated by claiming that Jeonnam will also never rise to the first division.

[Baek Jong-ha/Suwon Fan: "I think it’s because they only earned 1 point against Suwon this year. There’s still a long way to go for promotion, so I believe they will definitely slip down."]

The women's football team Suwon FC Women, based in Suwon, defeated Hwacheon KSPO and rose to the top of the WK League for the first time in 14 years.

This is KBS News, Lee June-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • K League 2 Jeonnam beat Suwon to narrowly secure a spot in the promotion playoffs
    • 입력 2024-11-10 03:27:14
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the final match of the K League 2, Jeonnam defeated E-Land and narrowly secured a spot in the promotion playoffs.

Jeonnam's coach Lee Jang-gwan delivered a strong remark as he unusually expressed his satisfaction by stating that he was pleased to see Suwon, whom he has not favored, remain in the second division.

What is the story behind this? Reporter Lee June-hee has the details.

[Report]

Jeonnam needed a victory to advance to the promotion playoffs, as they aggressively pressured E-Land from the start.

Just 10 minutes in, Placca scored the opening goal, boosting Jeonnam's momentum, and soon after, Valdivia's stunning long-range shot solidified their advantage early on.

Jeonnam continued their scoring spree, with Placca completing a multi-goal performance. They defeated E-Land, securing 4th place in the league, earning the last ticket to the playoffs.

While Jeonnam and Busan both celebrated victories, Suwon was pushed down to 6th place and will remain in the second division next year.

Coach Lee Jang-gwan, who crushed Suwon's hopes, expressed his joy at Suwon's relegation, unleashing rare criticism in the K League.

[Lee Jang-gwan/Jeonnam Coach: "There were many aspects of Suwon that I was not fond of, and I feel very relieved that we dropped Suwon below us. As a coach, today is a very happy day for me, and I think I should have a drink tonight."]

Suwon fans, whose slim hopes of promotion have evaporated, retaliated by claiming that Jeonnam will also never rise to the first division.

[Baek Jong-ha/Suwon Fan: "I think it’s because they only earned 1 point against Suwon this year. There’s still a long way to go for promotion, so I believe they will definitely slip down."]

The women's football team Suwon FC Women, based in Suwon, defeated Hwacheon KSPO and rose to the top of the WK League for the first time in 14 years.

This is KBS News, Lee June-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

명태균, 12시간 만에 조사 마쳐…혐의 재차 부인

명태균, 12시간 만에 조사 마쳐…혐의 재차 부인
민주, 2차 장외집회…“김여사 특검법 수용 촉구”

민주, 2차 장외집회…“김여사 특검법 수용 촉구”
국민의힘 “판사 겁박 무력 <br>시위…민노총과 연대”

국민의힘 “판사 겁박 무력 시위…민노총과 연대”
이재명 1심 선고 생중계 여부 ‘촉각’…‘공공의 이익’ 따질 듯

이재명 1심 선고 생중계 여부 ‘촉각’…‘공공의 이익’ 따질 듯
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.