K League 2 Jeonnam beat Suwon to narrowly secure a spot in the promotion playoffs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the final match of the K League 2, Jeonnam defeated E-Land and narrowly secured a spot in the promotion playoffs.



Jeonnam's coach Lee Jang-gwan delivered a strong remark as he unusually expressed his satisfaction by stating that he was pleased to see Suwon, whom he has not favored, remain in the second division.



What is the story behind this? Reporter Lee June-hee has the details.



[Report]



Jeonnam needed a victory to advance to the promotion playoffs, as they aggressively pressured E-Land from the start.



Just 10 minutes in, Placca scored the opening goal, boosting Jeonnam's momentum, and soon after, Valdivia's stunning long-range shot solidified their advantage early on.



Jeonnam continued their scoring spree, with Placca completing a multi-goal performance. They defeated E-Land, securing 4th place in the league, earning the last ticket to the playoffs.



While Jeonnam and Busan both celebrated victories, Suwon was pushed down to 6th place and will remain in the second division next year.



Coach Lee Jang-gwan, who crushed Suwon's hopes, expressed his joy at Suwon's relegation, unleashing rare criticism in the K League.



[Lee Jang-gwan/Jeonnam Coach: "There were many aspects of Suwon that I was not fond of, and I feel very relieved that we dropped Suwon below us. As a coach, today is a very happy day for me, and I think I should have a drink tonight."]



Suwon fans, whose slim hopes of promotion have evaporated, retaliated by claiming that Jeonnam will also never rise to the first division.



[Baek Jong-ha/Suwon Fan: "I think it’s because they only earned 1 point against Suwon this year. There’s still a long way to go for promotion, so I believe they will definitely slip down."]



The women's football team Suwon FC Women, based in Suwon, defeated Hwacheon KSPO and rose to the top of the WK League for the first time in 14 years.



This is KBS News, Lee June-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!