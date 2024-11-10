News 9

SK's FUN basketball stuns last season's champion KCC with fast break offense

[Anchor]

Let's enjoy the eye-catching fast break dunks by SK's Warney, Kim Sun-hyung, and Ahn Young-jun.

This is the fun basketball of Jeon Hee-cheol that defeated last year's champion KCC!

Not just ordinary, but FUN basketball!

Reporter Jeong Chung-hee reports.

[Report]

This is a scene from today that symbolically represents SK's basketball.

SK pressured KCC with strong defense, causing turnovers and sprinting forward like lightning.

KCC, last season's champion, was left stunned by SK's fast break basketball.

SK scored 37 points solely from fast breaks, with four starters scoring in double digits, crushing KCC.

Ahn Young-jun scored 16 points, including a thrilling buzzer-beater in the first quarter.

He played his part at the leader of running basketball.

Warney achieved a triple-double.

His explosive dunks felt like watching an All-Star game.

He grabbed 22 rebounds, which was more than KCC's team total rebounds of 20.

Kim Sun-hyung, as the commander on the court, coordinated both offense and defense, scoring 12 points.

[Kim Sun-hyung: "(Coach Chun Hee-chul) said at media day that he would make ordinary basketball fun, and it seems to be going well, and the audience seems to really enjoy it."]

KCC suffered a 36-point defeat amid the poor performance of their ace, Heo Ung.

Coach Jeon Chang-jin couldn't hide his disappointment at the lackluster performance.

In the final moments of the fourth quarter, KT's Hammonds showcased a powerful dunk.

It was a critical dunk that confirmed the team's victory.

Heo Hoon, who was referred to the KBL Finance Committee for kicking an advertisement board in dissatisfaction with a referee's decision in the last game, led KT to victory with a crucial three-pointer.

This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.

