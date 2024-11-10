News 9

Hwang Taek-eui returns from military service to bring KB's first victory in six matches

The professional volleyball team KB Insurance has caused an upset by defeating the strong Korean Electric Power Corporation, leveraging the impact of national team setter Hwang Taek-eui, who has just returned from military service.

Let's pay attention to the serve that Hwang Taek-eui delivers.

This is a serve from a setter.

Korean Electric Power, unable to do anything with the incoming ball, as it is followed by Hwang Taek-eui's exquisite back toss, and a successful attack by Villena immediately after leads to an ecstatic roar.

Once again, Korean Electric Power struggles against KB's powerful serves, and the ball falls like autumn leaves in front of KB's three-man block, and Lee Joon-young is really enjoying it.

KB Insurance fully enjoyed the benefits of the returning national team setter Hwang Taek-eui, marking their first victory in six matches, while the previously strong Korean Electric Power failed in their challenge for a sixth consecutive win.

