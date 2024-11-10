Swimming legends Kim Woo-min and Hwang Sun-woo hold swimming session with elementary school swimmers

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The national swimming team athletes, known as the golden generation, took on the role of instructors for aspiring young swimmers on November 1st.



Kim Woo-min and Hwang Sun-woo teamed up with elementary school students to hold a unique relay race.



Reporter Moon Young-gyu has the story.



[Report]



National team swimmers Hwang Sun-woo and Kim Woo-min swim among elementary school students.



They were given a handicap by placing a kickboard between their legs, but the athletes' speed was incredible.



Hwang Sun-woo demonstrated the competitive spirit required to become a national athlete with his final breath-holding swim.



[Hwang Sun-woo/National Swimming Team: "I believe that I must give my best in every race, so I couldn't show a slow performance in front of the kids, and I really swam as if my life depended on it."]



It was a valuable opportunity for the young participants to see their role models up close and even receive direct coaching.



Although they are still young, the participants approached the class with a serious attitude.



They listened attentively to every word from the athletes and nurtured their dreams of becoming future swimming stars.



[Kim Ha-yul/Sejong Duru Elementary School: "They were athletes I saw on TV, but seeing them in person and swimming with them made me see how fast they are and how tall they are, which made me want to be like them."]



The athletes also recalled the pure passion for swimming they had during their childhood.



[Kim Woo-min/National Swimming Team: "I think it reminded me a lot of my childhood, and it brought back many memories."]



It was a meaningful time for the golden generation, who once led Korea's swimming era, to plant the seeds for the future golden generation.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-gyu.



