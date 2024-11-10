Reaching midpoint of his term today President Yoon calls for thorough preparations for 2nd Trump administration

동영상 고정 취소

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reached the halfway point of his term today (Nov. 10).



President Yoon chaired an economic and security review meeting today and discussed response measures to the emergence of the Trump administration as a significant variable in the second half of his term.



He is also actively pursuing a plan to meet with President-elect Trump as soon as possible.



Imposing additional tariffs on all imports and significantly increasing the cost-sharing for U.S. troops in South Korea.



As concerns grow over the America First policy advocated by President-elect Trump, President Yoon Suk Yeol chaired an economic and security review meeting.



President Yoon stated that many changes are expected according to the policy direction of the new U.S. administration and called for thorough responses.



[Yoon Suk Yeol President: "Since it will have a direct and indirect impact on our economy and security, various thorough preparations are necessary."]



He then instructed to immediately activate the three major sectors: finance, trade, and industry.



He emphasized the need to listen to what companies need most on the ground and seek response measures together.



In a situation where the security landscape is rapidly changing due to military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, he urged careful attention to potential structural changes in the security sector.



Above all, President Yoon is pushing for an early meeting with President-elect Trump.



[Yoon Suk Yeol President: "(In a phone call with President-elect Trump on the 7th) We agreed to set a time to meet as soon as possible for friendship and dialogue."]



Earlier, President Yoon held a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden just 11 days after his inauguration, which became an opportunity for South Korea-U.S. relations to evolve into a global comprehensive strategic alliance.



The presidential office is currently reported to be communicating relevant matters with President-elect Trump's side through various channels.



This is KBS News Jang Deok-soo.



