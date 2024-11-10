News 9

Reaching midpoint of his term today President Yoon calls for thorough preparations for 2nd Trump administration

입력 2024.11.10 (22:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is KBS Nine O'Clock News on a Sunday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reached the halfway point of his term today (Nov. 10).

President Yoon chaired an economic and security review meeting today and discussed response measures to the emergence of the Trump administration as a significant variable in the second half of his term.

He is also actively pursuing a plan to meet with President-elect Trump as soon as possible.

The first report is by Jang Deok-soo.

[Report]

Imposing additional tariffs on all imports and significantly increasing the cost-sharing for U.S. troops in South Korea.

As concerns grow over the America First policy advocated by President-elect Trump, President Yoon Suk Yeol chaired an economic and security review meeting.

President Yoon stated that many changes are expected according to the policy direction of the new U.S. administration and called for thorough responses.

[Yoon Suk Yeol President: "Since it will have a direct and indirect impact on our economy and security, various thorough preparations are necessary."]

He then instructed to immediately activate the three major sectors: finance, trade, and industry.

He emphasized the need to listen to what companies need most on the ground and seek response measures together.

In a situation where the security landscape is rapidly changing due to military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, he urged careful attention to potential structural changes in the security sector.

Above all, President Yoon is pushing for an early meeting with President-elect Trump.

[Yoon Suk Yeol President: "(In a phone call with President-elect Trump on the 7th) We agreed to set a time to meet as soon as possible for friendship and dialogue."]

Earlier, President Yoon held a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden just 11 days after his inauguration, which became an opportunity for South Korea-U.S. relations to evolve into a global comprehensive strategic alliance.

The presidential office is currently reported to be communicating relevant matters with President-elect Trump's side through various channels.

This is KBS News Jang Deok-soo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Reaching midpoint of his term today President Yoon calls for thorough preparations for 2nd Trump administration
    • 입력 2024-11-10 22:43:31
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is KBS Nine O'Clock News on a Sunday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reached the halfway point of his term today (Nov. 10).

President Yoon chaired an economic and security review meeting today and discussed response measures to the emergence of the Trump administration as a significant variable in the second half of his term.

He is also actively pursuing a plan to meet with President-elect Trump as soon as possible.

The first report is by Jang Deok-soo.

[Report]

Imposing additional tariffs on all imports and significantly increasing the cost-sharing for U.S. troops in South Korea.

As concerns grow over the America First policy advocated by President-elect Trump, President Yoon Suk Yeol chaired an economic and security review meeting.

President Yoon stated that many changes are expected according to the policy direction of the new U.S. administration and called for thorough responses.

[Yoon Suk Yeol President: "Since it will have a direct and indirect impact on our economy and security, various thorough preparations are necessary."]

He then instructed to immediately activate the three major sectors: finance, trade, and industry.

He emphasized the need to listen to what companies need most on the ground and seek response measures together.

In a situation where the security landscape is rapidly changing due to military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, he urged careful attention to potential structural changes in the security sector.

Above all, President Yoon is pushing for an early meeting with President-elect Trump.

[Yoon Suk Yeol President: "(In a phone call with President-elect Trump on the 7th) We agreed to set a time to meet as soon as possible for friendship and dialogue."]

Earlier, President Yoon held a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden just 11 days after his inauguration, which became an opportunity for South Korea-U.S. relations to evolve into a global comprehensive strategic alliance.

The presidential office is currently reported to be communicating relevant matters with President-elect Trump's side through various channels.

This is KBS News Jang Deok-soo.
장덕수
장덕수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

윤 대통령 오늘 임기반환점…“트럼프 정부 치밀하게 준비”

윤 대통령 오늘 임기반환점…“트럼프 정부 치밀하게 준비”
“4+1 개혁 더욱 집중”…<br>‘개혁 동력 확보’가 관건

“4+1 개혁 더욱 집중”…‘개혁 동력 확보’가 관건
여, ‘협의체’ 참여 촉구…<br>야 “통미봉남 현실화 가능성”

여, ‘협의체’ 참여 촉구…야 “통미봉남 현실화 가능성”
의협회장 6개월 만에 ‘탄핵’ …‘의정 갈등’ 물꼬 트나?

의협회장 6개월 만에 ‘탄핵’ …‘의정 갈등’ 물꼬 트나?
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.