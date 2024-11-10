President Yoon to focus more on the ‘4+1 reforms’ in latter half of presidency, securing governance momentum remains key

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon plans to focus more on promoting the so-called '4+1' reforms in the latter half of his term.



However, with a divided National Assembly and low approval ratings, the key challenge will be how to secure momentum for governance.



This is Jeong Sae-bae reporting.



[Report]



Through what is called 'values-based diplomacy', President Yoon Suk Yeol has led the normalization of relations with Japan and a new leap in trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S., and Japan.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol/(August 2023)/'Camp David' Summit: "This will be recorded as a historic day that solidifies the institutional foundation and will for trilateral cooperation."]



Domestically, labor, pension, and education reforms have been core national tasks.



Earlier this year, medical reform and solutions to the low birthrate issue were also added.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol/(Nov. 7)/National address and press conference: "The '4+1 reform' is directly related to people's livelihoods. It is also about protecting our future."]



President Yoon plans to focus more on completing the '4+1 reform' in the latter half of his term.



In a recent interview with Newsweek, he emphasized that the four major reforms are tasks that many administrations have avoided due to fears of electoral disadvantage, and that they can no longer be postponed.



He is also preparing various policies for the recovery of people's livelihoods and the economy.



Notable examples include lowering the top inheritance tax rate, strengthening tax incentives for corporate research and development investments, and policy support for the semiconductor and nuclear power industries.



The problem lies in the challenging political situation.



In the overwhelming divided situation following a crushing defeat in the general elections, many key policies require the National Assembly's approval.



The launch of the Population Strategy and Planning Department, which will oversee population policies, also requires a revision of the Government Organization Act.



Above all, it is urgent to stabilize public opinion, which has worsened due to issues related to First Lady Kim Keon-hee and allegations involving Mr. Myung Tae-kyun.



Establishing relations with the large opposition party and recovering public support are expected to be key to securing governance momentum in the latter half of the term.



This is KBS News Jeong Sae-bae.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!