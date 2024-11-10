PPP repeatedly urges DP's participation in bipartisan legislative council on healthcare reform while DP calls for shift in foreign policy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The bipartisan legislative council to discuss the government's healthcare reform issues will hold its first meeting tomorrow (Nov. 11).



However, the opposition party is absent from this council.



The ruling party has repeatedly urged the Democratic Party to participate.



Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung called for a shift in foreign policy, suggesting that the DPRK could engage with the U.S. while severing ties with the South, a situation referred to as "consolidating with the U.S. while isolating the South."



Lee Yoo-min reports.



[Report]



The Democratic Party made the initial proposal.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader/(Sept. 4)/Negotiation Group Representative Speech: "We should keep the dialogue open from urgent solutions to the healthcare crisis to long-term healthcare reform plans...."]



The ruling People Power Party actively responded to the 'bipartisan legislative council'.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Leader/(Sept. 6): "We are trying to create a situation where the public is less worried while still achieving the reforms themselves...."]



After various twists and turns, the participation of the medical community has been secured, and the council is set to launch tomorrow, but the Democratic Party has not yet decided to participate.



The lack of a plan to increase medical school admissions for next year is one reason, but the People Power Party stated that discussions without preconditions are possible.



[Kim Sang-hoon/People Power Party Policy Chair: "It will be a council where we can discuss various agendas freely without preconditions...."]



As the date for the general meeting to discuss the 'Special Inspector' was set for the 14th, the same day as the vote on the 'Kim Keon-hee Special Counsel Investigation Bill', Han Dong-hoon continued to focus on attacking the Democratic Party today (Nov. 10).



He criticized that if the Democratic Party believes that Lee is innocent, they would have conducted a 'live broadcast of the trial' instead of a 'show of force to intimidate the judge', urging them not to disturb a peaceful weekend by merging with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.



In response, the Democratic Party shot back, urging Han to accept the 'Special Counsel Investigation Bill'.



Adding that Leader Lee Jae-myung is not guilty, and that the request for a live broadcast of the first trial ruling is indeed judicial intimidation.



[Kang Yoo-jung/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "The Democratic Party is demanding the acceptance of the Kim Keon-hee Special Counsel Investigation which reflects the public's demands and is condemning the government's incitement of war crises."]



Ahead of the vote on the 'Special Counsel Investigation Bill' on the 14th, the possibility of negotiations was mentioned again.



They stated that they are considering reducing the scope of the investigation and recommending a third-party special prosecutor, which is analyzed as being mindful of potential defections from the ruling party.



The government also began responding to the second Trump administration.



Today, a policy meeting was held where Leader Lee Jae-myung stated that the DPRK could again engage in "consolidating with the U.S. while isolating the South" as it did last time, urging the government to make a significant shift in foreign policy.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "We need to shift from a faction-centered, value-centered biased diplomacy to a direction of a pragmatic approach that thoroughly centers on the interests of our people and nation...."]



Leader Lee also emphasized that the incoming Trump is a very rational realist and that thorough preparation is necessary during negotiations.



KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.



